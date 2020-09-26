Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Sept. 26

A judge sentenced a Maryland man to a year in the Charles County Detention Center for throwing parties that exceeded capacity restrictions at the beginning of the governor’s coronavirus emergency order.

Shawn Marshall Myers, 42, of Hughesville was arrested in March when officers found more than 50 people hanging out around a bonfire at his home. At the time, gatherings were limited to 10 people in Maryland.

New statements from school officials indicates Thursday’s proclamation that fall sports could return in the state of Maryland appears to have been a false start, one that penalized the emotions and mental state of public school student-athletes and those who support them, NBC Sports Washington reported.

Montgomery County Public Schools said guidance must be reviewed further. Then, the Public School Superintendents' Association of Maryland issued a statement saying that sports could return later than in-person school.

D.C. Public Schools buildings are being assessed to determine if they can be COVID-ready for some in-person learning to begin Nov. 9, sources told News4.

Seven-day moving averages of new cases are down from one week ago, to 45 in D.C., 461 in Maryland and 744 in Virginia.

However, new case numbers reported daily have gone up through the week.

D.C. added 52 cases Saturday, compared to 23 on Monday, the week's lowest point.

Virginia added 890 cases Saturday, significantly more than this week's low of 525 new cases on Wednesday.

Maryland added 613 cases on Saturday, higher than the week's low point of 344 cases on Tuesday.

However, reporting can fluctuate based on lab bandwidth, how many people get tested and the day of the week.

The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 100,000 residents.

