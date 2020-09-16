More Prince George's County Businesses Can Reopen

Prince George's County is allowing more businesses to open their doors and revised some of its coronavirus safety guidelines under its second phase of reopening.

The following businesses can reopen with certain precautions in place:

Banquet halls, receptions and meeting rooms: Hotels, conference centers and similar establishments that offer dining or meeting facilities to the public can open at 50% capacity or a maximum of 150 persons, whichever is lower. No buffets are allowed, and there can be no more than six people per table. Such venues must also maintain social distancing.

Hotels, conference centers and similar establishments that offer dining or meeting facilities to the public can open at 50% capacity or a maximum of 150 persons, whichever is lower. No buffets are allowed, and there can be no more than six people per table. Such venues must also maintain social distancing. Cigar, hookah and vape establishments: The county says these shops can open for retail sales only with a maximum of one person per 100 square feet of sales space, and cannot exceed 50% maximum capacity. Physical distancing must be maintained and employees must wear appropriate PPE.

The county says these shops can open for retail sales only with a maximum of one person per 100 square feet of sales space, and cannot exceed 50% maximum capacity. Physical distancing must be maintained and employees must wear appropriate PPE. Tanning salons: Customers must make an appointment and there can only be one customer per 200 square feet of service area, up to a maximum of 50% capacity.

Customers must make an appointment and there can only be one customer per 200 square feet of service area, up to a maximum of 50% capacity. Indoor pools: Public and private pools can open up to 50% maximum capacity. Physical distancing must be maintained and people must wear face coverings when they're not in the pool.

Anyone more than 5 years old must now wear a face mask in all indoor public places in the county, officials announced in a news release Wednesday night. The policy previously said people over 9 years old had to wear masks.

Parents will not be allowed inside child care centers for pick-up and drop-off.

County officials also say "medium risk" sports like baseball, lacrosse and soccer can resume.