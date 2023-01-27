Entertainment News
In Memoriam 3 hours ago

Lisa Loring, Who Played Wednesday in the Original ‘Addams Family,' Dead at 64

Lisa Loring, known for her role as the original Wednesday Addams in the inceptive 1964 Addams Family sitcom, has died at the age of 64.

