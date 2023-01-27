Entertainment News

Lisa Loring, Who Played Wednesday in the Original ‘Addams Family,' Dead at 64
Lisa Loring, known for her role as the original Wednesday Addams in the inceptive 1964 Addams Family sitcom, has died at the age of 64.
Annie Wersching, '24' and ‘Runaways' Actress, Dies at 45 Following Cancer Battle
Actor Annie Wersching, best known for playing FBI agent Renee Walker in the series “24” and providing the voice for Tess in the video game “The Last of Us,” has died. She was 45.
Michael B. Jordan Jokes About His ‘Public Breakup' From Lori Harvey on ‘SNL'
Creed actor Michael B. Jordan addressed his 2022 split from Lori Harvey while making his “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut.
How (and Where) to Watch Oscar-Nominated Films OnlineThe nominations to the 95th Academy Awards are now out. But where can you watch the heavy hitters? Replete with spellbinding multiverses, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” topped the list with 11 no...
‘Avatar 2' Tops Box Office for 7th Weekend“Avatar: The Way of Water” claimed the No. 1 spot on the domestic box office charts for the seventh weekend in a row with an additional $15.7 million according to studio estimates on Sunday.