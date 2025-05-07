Ariel Winter reveals heartbreaking reason she moved out of Los Angeles

Originally appeared on E! Online

Ariel Winter is shedding light on her decision to leave Los Angeles.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The actress, who played Alex Dunphy on "Modern Family" for 11 seasons, moved out of her hometown with boyfriend Luke Benward when the sitcom ended in April 2020 after a variety of negative experiences left her craving a major change.

Among those difficulties? The media's obsession with her changing body.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"It was just everywhere," Winter told People of the scrutiny around her physical appearance in an interview published May 7. "It was every headline I read about myself, like, grown people writing articles about me saying how I looked terrible or pregnant or like a fat slut. I mean, I was 14. It totally damaged my self-esteem."

"I understood what it was like to be hated," she continued. "No matter what I was going through, I was a target. It made it very difficult to look at myself in the mirror and go, ‘I love this version of me.'"

Winter pointed to childhood trauma at the hands of her mother Chrisoula Workman, who she previously accused of abuse (allegations that Chrisoula publicly denied), as another reason for her wanting a fresh start.

READ Ariel Winter Reveals Where She Stands With Her Modern Family Costars

When the "Sofia the First" star was 14, she was removed from her home by the Department of Child and Family Protective Services and placed under the care of her older sister Shanelle Gray, who became Winter's legal guardian until she was emancipated three years later.

And those years with her sister marked an impactful change for the actress. As Winter recalled, "I went on to have a great rest of my teenage years thanks to being under her custody."

That being said, even as she works through her adolescence in therapy, she needed a change of scenery to help her move on.

"Honestly, it’s just my entire childhood,” Winter explained, declining to go into detail. “It’s a really deep, painful, sore, sore part for me that’s so much deeper and bigger than I’ve ever felt ready to talk about."

And, even though she left the city of Los Angeles, Winter—who has been dating Benward, 29, since 2020—maintained that she's still very much part of the film industry and noted that she's still pursuing acting, producing and other creative projects.

"I didn’t leave the industry," she explained. "I just left the city of L.A. It holds some not-great memories for me, and I’m young and never lived anywhere else, and thought, ‘Why not?’ If you’re no longer on a network show that shoots there, you don’t really have to be there, and if I get a network show, I can easily go back."