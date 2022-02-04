weather forecast

Storm Team4 Forecast

By Michelle Grossman

Be careful Saturday morning. Areas of black ice are possible from the rain that fell yesterday, and the freezing temps. Keep in mind that anything that looks wet, may be frozen.

The weeklong winter storm that impacted the country, and us yesterday, has moved out. This morning, some lingering clouds and cold temperatures are left in its wake. Any clouds will clear to mostly sunny skies, but it will be bitterly cold. The gusty winds will make it feel even colder, in the teens and 20s. More sunshine Sunday. We’ll tack on a few degrees and there will be less wind so it will certainty feel better. The quiet pattern continues to start our new week, with a little more cloud. A mix of sun and clouds Monday and seasonably chilly in the mid to upper 40s.  

SATURDAY:

Mostly Sunny, bitterly cold and windy.

Wind: Northwest 15-20 mph, gusts 25+

HIGHS: 28° - 34°, with feels like 15-20°

TONIGHT:

A few clouds and cold, less wind.

Lows: Teens - 24

SUNDAY:

Sunny, not as cold, less wind too.

Wind: South 5-10 mph

HIGHS: 34° - 40°

MONDAY:

Sun and clouds. Seasonably chilly.

Wind: Calm

HIGHS: 40° - 46°

TUESDAY:

Mostly sunny and seasonable.

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

HIGHS: 40° - 46°

Sunrise: 7:10  Sunset: 5:34

