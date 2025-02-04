Money Report

I'm a Harvard nutritionist—5 foods I'm eating the rest of winter to keep my ‘immune system strong' and ‘energy high'
Dr. Uma Naidoo leans on these foods “to keep my immune system strong, my energy levels high, and my mood bright.”
Fox reveals plans to launch subscription streaming service this year
Fox has so far been on the sidelines of streaming, with the exception of its free, ad-supported service Tubi.
Palantir soars 27% to record high as AI powers strong earnings and guidance
Palantir surged more than 27% on robust fourth-quarter results and guidance.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway scoops up more Sirius XM, boosting stake to 35%
The Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate purchased roughly 2.3 million shares for about $54 million in separate transactions Thursday through Monday.
McDonald's Shamrock Shake returns — and so does Grimace's uncle
McDonald’s is bringing back the mascot Uncle O’Grimacey, Grimace’s uncle, to promote the seasonal milkshake.