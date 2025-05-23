Skip to content
Local
Weather
U.S. & World
The Scene
Politics
Consumer
Investigations
Sports
Newsletters
Watch 24/7
Trending
🌡️ Forecast
🏳️🌈 WorldPride DC
🏛 Trump Administration
🗳️ Virginia Primary
🤰🏾 Black Maternal Health
📨 NBC4 Newsletters
📺 Watch 24/7
Our News Standards
Investigation
2 hours ago
Ex-U.S. attorney says he fears Culpeper pardon by Trump sends ‘get-out-of-jail-free' message
Live: NBC4
Watch Now: News4 Streaming 24/7
Washington DC
29 mins ago
Bowser's FY2026 budget would move 25K DC residents off Medicaid
Donald Trump
5 hours ago
Tanks, trucks, howitzers traveling from Texas ahead of Trump's military parade in DC
Trump administration
10 hours ago
Blocked from Harvard, the world's star students weigh staying in Asia and Europe
Crime and Courts
4 hours ago
‘How could this happen'? Accused killer of Reston mom believed to have fled U.S.
Maryland
9 hours ago
Virginia man arrested in Memorial Day road rage shooting on I-95 in Maryland
Local
Storm Team4
2 hours ago
Storm Team4 summer forecast: What to expect from the weather
politics
4 hours ago
Braveboy says she's taking no vote for granted in Prince George's executive race
DC United
2 hours ago
DC United goalie adjusting to life in MLS after move from South Korea
Crime and Courts
4 hours ago
‘How could this happen'? Accused killer of Reston mom believed to have fled U.S.
Maryland
9 hours ago
Virginia man arrested in Memorial Day road rage shooting on I-95 in Maryland
U.S. & World
Trump administration
7 mins ago
Trump administration stops new student visa interviews
Space Exploration
30 mins ago
Starship tumbles out of control during ninth test flight of SpaceX rocket
Japan
1 hour ago
Marine says he tackled ‘unruly' man accused of trying to open exit door on international flight
The Scene
WorldPride DC
4 hours ago
Gay Men's Chorus of Washington, DC hosts International Choral Festival
Things to Do DC
3 hours ago
List: What to do in the DC area this week and weekend, May 30 – June 1
Maryland
May 23
Popular Maryland state parks to require reservations on busiest days
News4 I-Team Investigations
News4 I-Team
May 22
Capital Jewish Museum shooting comes amid warnings about political violence, hate crimes
Chesapeake Bay
May 21
‘Playing defense on every level': Advocates worry about future of Chesapeake Bay
Cars / Autos
May 15
EV uncertainty: How Trump's charging station funding freeze is affecting the DC area
Consumer
Swimming
2 hours ago
How to keep your kids safe near the pool this summer
Consumer Reports
4 hours ago
Women claim chemical hair relaxers gave them cancer
Health
May 23
The best sunscreen? Tests of 100+ products found ‘major performance differences'
Politics
Trump administration
4 hours ago
Trump set to pardon reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley of fraud and tax evasion convictions
Business
8 hours ago
U.S. government to have control in Nippon Steel-U.S. Steel deal, senator says
Health
8 hours ago
CDC ends Covid vaccine recommendation for healthy kids and pregnant women
Donald Trump
12 hours ago
NPR sues Trump over executive order cutting federal funding
Harvard University
2 hours ago
Trump Administration plans to pull remaining contracts with Harvard
News4 I-Team
Immigration
May 14
Lawsuit alleges 2 Maryland moms were held in ‘inhumane' ICE conditions in Baltimore
News4 I-Team
May 12
Maryland crab watermen hope higher tariffs will aid their struggling industry
Washington Commanders
May 6
DC Council chairman wants better stadium deal for taxpayers
Donald Trump
Apr 30
DEI, Project 2025 and the Constitution: Tracking Trump's impact in his first 100 days
Trump administration
Apr 29
Senators demand more answers in Martin confirmation hearing
Storm Team4
Storm Team4
2 hours ago
Evening weather, May 27
Health
Health & Wellness
15 hours ago
The cost of weight loss drugs is finally dropping. How low can prices go?
California
May 25
California could face another record-breaking year of Valley fever fungal infection
Health & Wellness
May 25
Medical errors are still harming patients. AI could help change that
Health
May 24
You should wear sunscreen even if you have darker skin. Here's why
News
In the Community
Higher Achievement celebrates 50 years supporting DMV youth
Watch
•
May 23
DC middle schoolers go across the ocean to London for first international trip
Watch
•
May 22
‘Hugs Not Slugs': Go-go legend Big G teaches DC students about love and non-violence
Watch
•
May 21
Entertainment News
Gisele Bündchen says her 3-month-old is sleeping through the night
Watch
•
1 hour ago
Rick Derringer, who sang ‘Hang on Sloopy' and produced ‘Weird Al,' dies at 77
4 hours ago
Meghan Markle had 1 rule when it came to naming her babies
4 hours ago
4 Your Home
How to find viral décor looks for less
Watch
•
May 22
The power of paint: Interior designer shows how to perk up a room
Watch
•
May 16
Homes reimagined: A one-day home makeover event
Watch
•
May 2
Tech
Tech gifts for dads and grads (that don't involve barbecue OR shaving!)
Watch
•
10 hours ago
Here's how many fake reviews Tripadvisor found on its website in 2024
21 hours ago
Texas moves forward with expansive social media ban for minors, reigniting debate over platform restrictions
May 24
Politics
The old slang term '86' probably started as restaurant-worker jargon. Suddenly it's in the news
Watch
•
May 17
Former FBI Director James Comey under investigation for post seen as a potential threat to Trump's life
Watch
•
May 16
Trump defends the prospect of Qatar gifting him a plane to use as Air Force One
Watch
•
May 12
Sports
WNBA says it can't verify claims that fans made racist remarks at Sky-Fever game
Watch
•
2 hours ago
Ex-NBA star Shawn Kemp pleads guilty to assault charge in Washington parking lot shooting
Watch
•
3 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo teases about future by saying ‘chapter is over' with Al-Nassr
Watch
•
3 hours ago
