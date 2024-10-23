Happy Halloween! Celebrate with these 18 family-friendly events across the DC area

Halloween is almost here, and spooky season is in full swing.

Aside from the usual neighborhood trick-or-treating, many activities throughout the D.C. area are perfect for families and young children.

Mark your calendars for these events. Most of them are free, and the others cost no more than $35.

Kid-friendly Halloween events in Washington, D.C.

Halloween at DPR

Events at various locations and dates through Nov. 2, free

D.C.'s Department of Parks and Recreation has planned more than two dozen Halloween activities across the city.

Movies, trick-or-treat events and a haunted house at Barry Farm Rec Center are all on tap before Halloween even arrives.

On Oct. 31, try out a Halloween Silent Disco at Edgewood Rec Center, costume skating at Kennedy Rec Center, plus other costume parties and safe candy giveaways at other locations around the District.

THEARC Trunk or Treat

Fri., Oct. 25, 5:30 to 8 p.m., 1901 Mississippi Ave. SE, free

Enjoy candy, games and drinks at the Town Hall Education Arts Recreation Campus.

NSO Family Concert: Halloween Spooktacular

Sat., Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. and Sun., Oct. 27 at 4 p.m., Kennedy Center, $25.30+

Enjoy the musicians in their Halloween attire as they play classic and new Halloween-themed songs. The Sunday show is sensory-friendly, so it may have lower volume and lights.

Kid-friendly Halloween events in Northern Virginia

Children’s Science Center Haunted Lab

Daily through Sunday, Oct. 27, Fair Oaks Mall in Fairfax, $15 per visitor

Spooky science activities include a haunted lab and a scavenger hunt. Some families may qualify for discounted admission through Museums for All.

Air & Scare

Sat., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, free but parking is $15

Explore the spooky side of the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum's outpost in Chantilly. Enjoy Legos, a singalong, stories and a space suit dress-up station.

Ghost Town

Sat., Oct. 26 starting at 11 a.m., Burke Lake Park in Fairfax Station, $15

Wear your costumes to enjoy Halloween-themed (but not spooky!) activities. Explore themed activity areas, play mini golf or take a spin on a train, carousel rides and a bounce house.

Spooky Sailing: Halloween Howl

Sat., Oct. 26, sailing at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., Alexandria Waterfront, $20

Board the Tall Ship Providence like a pirate and stay busy with rotating crafts and activities throughout the hour. No need to worry about seasickness: The boat will stay at the dock!

It's recommended for children from ages 1 to 13. Guardians can join for free.

Halloween at the Boo-ro

Sat., Oct. 26, 1-4 p.m., The Boro Tysons, free

This pet-friendly party will have a mobile grooming truck and pet costume contest, but there's plenty for humans, too!

Watch a magic show by Adam Stone, get a tarot card or palm reading, do crafts, pick up candy, put on glitter tattoos and get silly at a dance party for children.

For the grown-ups, Halloween cocktails will be available for purchase.

Old Town Alexandria’s Trick or Treat

Sat., Oct. 26, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., pick up your map at Pippin Toy Co. (1310 King Street), free

Bring the children to go trick-or-treating from boutiques and restaurants.

Del Ray Halloween parade

Sun., Oct. 27 starting at 2 p.m., along Mount Vernon Avenue, beginning at E. Bellefonte Avenue

Show off your family's costumes and enter contests, including one for pets! For an extra challenge, join the Halloween scavenger hunt.

Trick or Treating at Mount Vernon

Sat., Oct. 26, 2 - 6 p.m., Mount Vernon, prices vary

Collect candy at President George Washington's former estate with entertainment and activities from centuries ago.

Tickets for adults (ages 12 and up) most $30 for the general public and $17 for members. For kids, it's $25 or $10 for members.

Halloween Hunt

Thurs., Oct. 24, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Carlyle House Historic Park in Alexandria, $2

Pick up a worksheet and explore the garden of Carlyle House while learning about Halloween in Alexandria around the 1900s.

Kid-friendly Halloween events in Maryland

Friendship Heights Fall Fest

Sat., Oct. 26, 1-2:30 p.m., Hubert Humphrey Park in Chevy Chase, free

Enjoy empanadas, sweet treats and performances from Bluetrain Bluegrass band. You can also bring a canned good to contribute to the food drive.

Treat-O-Rama and Trunk-or-Treat

Sat., Oct. 26, 4 - 8 p.m., Hyattsville, free

Dress in your favorite costume for the Treat-O-Rama in Driskell Park including a candy giveaway. If you want more candy, head over to the Hyattsville Police Department’s trunk-or-treat in Northwestern High School’s parking lot. It's just a 10-minute drive north of the park.

Montgomery County Recreation's fun, safe Halloween activities

Through Oct. 31, various locations, free

Haunted houses, candy giveaways, game nights and even a haunted house for kids 12 and up are happening all around Montgomery County.

Fall Frolic at Glen Echo Park

Sat., Oct. 26, 1 - 4 p.m., Glen Echo, free

Activities include decorating a trick-or-treat bag, a fall photo-op and a costume contest.

Mount Ranier Halloween Parade and Trunk or Treat

Sat., Oct. 26, 5 - 9 p.m., Richardson Park and Thomas Stone Elementary School

The parade starts and Richardson Park and concludes at Thomas S. Stone Elementary School, where kids can trunk-or-treat and eat free food while supplies last.

Halloween Eye Spy trains

Oct. 26 & 27 various time slots between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Cabin John and Wheaton, $6 or $8 per person depending on cabin

All aboard the Halloween-themed mini trains. Every rider gets an "Eye Spy" card to look for pumpkins, ghosts, black cats and more. Kids under 2 ride free.

"The train stations Día de los Trenes (Wheaton) and Trainsylvania (Cabin John) will be decked out in seasonal decor," Montgomery Parks said.

