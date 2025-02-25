Federal worker resources: What help DC, Maryland and Virginia are offering

As the Trump administration fires federal employees, lays them off and urges them to resign, officials in the D.C. area are offering resources for workers.

Elected leaders are highlighting online job listings, hosting webinars and offering “know your rights” info.

Here’s a running list of the help that D.C., Maryland and Virginia officials say is available.

Virginia:

A website launched by Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office – VirginiaHasJobs.com – says it links to 250,000 open jobs, including 100,000 in Northern Virginia. It navigates to the websites of some of Virginia’s major companies and to popular job search engines such as LinkedIn and Indeed.

The Virginia Employment Commission is available to help bridge the gap for fired federal workers, Youngkin said Monday. The maximum weekly unemployment benefit is $387, which would amount to about $20,000 a year.

Virginia will host a statewide virtual hiring event March 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It's open to anyone.

The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority is hosting free weekly webinars for people impacted by the federal cuts. Their website also has other resources available, including job listings and appointments at career centers.

Rep. Don Beyer, whose district includes Alexandria, Falls Church, Arlington County and part of Fairfax County, offered “know your rights as a federal employee” info. Beyer has an online request form for anyone who needs help with a federal agency.

Maryland:

Earlier this month, Gov. Wes Moore's office launched the Maryland Public Servants Resource website, which "serves as a centralized hub for programs and resources to support Maryland’s federal employees and contractors impacted by federal workforce layoffs, firings, and changes to federal funding," Moore's office said.

The site offers resources info on applying for unemployment. The maximum weekly benefit is $430 pre-tax.

Maryland's site also can connect job seekers with resources including resume workshops, career guidance, mock interviews and job search strategies, plus a list of key rules and regulations governing the federal employment process, Moore's office said.

The Maryland Department of Labor is offering free virtual workshops for former federal employees and contractors every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon. To sign up, email FedWorker.Transition@maryland.gov.

The State of Maryland itself is also hiring. You can see open positions online here.

Montgomery County launched its own site on resources for federal workers, and officials say residents can turn to the MC311 Customer Service Center for help. The site lists info on unemployment benefits, available jobs, employment rights, food assistance, child care help and crisis intervention.

A professional photographer in Loudoun County, Virginia, is offering free headshots to laid off federal workers to help them find new jobs.

The District:

To receive unemployment benefits from from the D.C. Office for Unemployment Compensation, you must have lost your job through no fault of your own; be able, available and actively seeking work, and have made enough money in the past year to show how much you could receive.

The maximum weekly unemployment benefit is $444 for up to 26 weeks.

Resources available from via D.C.'s unemployment website include how to file for unemployment payments, job search resources and job training and career counseling.

There’s still uncertainty over which federal workers will qualify for unemployment benefits, a top D.C. official said. News4’s Mark Segraves tells how District officials are working to support residents.

NBC Washington will continue to compile info on resources offered in the D.C. area for former federal employees. Check this page for updates.