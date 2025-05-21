The Scene

Kermit comes home: UMD commencement and NBC4 history

News4’s Tommy McFly sat down with Kermit the Frog to talk about how he’s preparing to give University of Maryland’s commencement address and shared memories of NBC4, where he made hi...

Things to Do

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 26: Multi-platinum-selling country music star Justin Moore performs at the 2019 National Memorial Day Concert at U.S. Capitol, West Lawn on May 26, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Capital Concerts Inc.)
Things to Do DC 11 hours ago

List: What to do in the DC area this week and for Memorial Day weekend

Washington Commanders May 15

See the Commanders' 2025-2026 NFL schedule

Things to Do DC Apr 15

All Things Go reveals 2025 festival lineup with Noah Kahan, Lucy Dacus, Doechii, Kesha

Get Involved
The Scene Apr 25

Think you know the DC-area news? Apply to appear on NBC Washington's news quiz

Working 4 You Apr 22

Share your feedback about NBC Washington's newsletters

Things to Do DC Mar 18

What are your weekend plans in the DMV? Our free newsletter has ideas

Food & Drink
Food & Drink Apr 30

2025 RAMMYS: Vote for your favorite DMV bar, brunch, sandwich and more

Met Gala May 5

Road to Met Gala: Chef Kwame Onwuachi blends past, present into menu for gala

Television May 4

Martha Stewart and José Andrés mentor and judge hotheaded chefs in ‘Yes, Chef!'

