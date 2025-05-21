The Latest
Your guide to WorldPride Washington DC: How to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ communityWorldPride Washington DC has officially begun its three-week celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community in the capital and around the globe. D.C. boasts one of the largest and most energetic LGBTQIA+ pride celebrations in the country — up to half a million people gather in the District for Pride Month events. This year, the District is set to host ...
Chef Edward Lee's nonprofit restaurant Shia commits to sustainability
Serving modern Korean cuisine at his newest restaurant is an important destination in Chef Edward Lee’s journey to his roots. News4’s Eun Yang reports Shia not only honors his heritage, but also is committed to the environment.
‘Always be creating': DMV native behind ‘Shadow Force' film talks about his path
Screenwriter and DMV native Leon Chills wrote the screenplay for the new action movie “Shadow Force,” starring Kerry Washington and Omar Sy. “Don’t let people stifle your creativity or your artistry,” he told News4’s Jummy Olabanji.
Popular Maryland state parks to require reservations on busiest daysVisitors who want to spend a weekend or holiday at some of Maryland’s most popular state parks must start planning ahead this summer. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says it is launching a day pass reservation system to cut down on overcrowding. Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis and Greenbrier State Park in Boonsboro will requi...
Which flower symbolizes the Preakness Stakes? Take this week's News4 Quiz!Welcome to our new weekly News Quiz! This week, we’re testing knowledge about the Preakness Stakes, a local chef cooking up something special in the fashion world and more. Watch the quiz Fridays on the News4 Rundown starting at 7:30 p.m. Then, we’ll post on this page. Before you watch, play along below and see how you do. Want......
Doctor shares tips to help prevent sports injuries
As pickleball’s popularity skyrockets, so does the number of injuries: Bone fractures related to pickleball are up 200% over the last 20 years. News4’s Tommy McFly reports on how Healthy at the Harbor is helping educate people to prevent injuries in the first place.
Gallaudet University ‘Deaf President Now' protests focus of new documentary
A week-long protest in the 1980s where Gallaudet University students demanded a Deaf president is being made into a documentary. News4’s Tommy McFly has the details.
‘Always communicating': Inside the Washington Blind Hockey Club
Goalie Doug Goist, who played internationally this month for Team USA, told News4 how his team works.
What was the White House's 1st phone number? Take the News4 Quiz for the week ending May 9
This week, we asked our contestants about a famous piano man, a unique way to save money on groceries and the original White House phone number.
Strawberry picking season at Lincoln Strawberry Festival in Virginia
It’s strawberry picking season and Wegmeyer Farms in Loudoun County are offering visitors to do just that at their second annual Lincoln Strawberry Festival. News4’s Molette Green and Adam Tuss talk to the organizers about their book program and strawberry themed baked goods.
You can now preorder the Stumpy bobblehead of your dreams
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is now offering preorders on Stumpy’s miniature, wobbly likeness for just $30.00.
McDonald's customers are ordering ‘Cotton Candy Sprite' from the secret menu
It’s a carnival-themed twist on the fountain soda.
Which way does traffic move on the Beltway's Outer Loop? Take the News4 Quiz for the week ending May 2
Welcome to our new weekly News Quiz! This week, we asked our contestants, Michael and Jennifer, about the Beltway, unearthed recordings and mascots. Watch the quiz Fridays on the News4 Rundown or on this page. Before you watch, play along below and see how you do. Want to play? Apply here!