What's new at the National Zoo's upgraded giant panda habitat?

Panda-monium! D.C.'s two newest residents are settling into their new home at the National Zoo.

Bao Li and Qing Bao were welcomed outside the zoo's gates by a crowd of fans who clapped and cheered as the two Panda Express trucks arrived from Dulles International Airport.

Until today, the National Zoo's panda habitat went without residents for nearly a year — but it certainly didn't stay quiet or empty for long. In fact, renovations began almost immediately after the previous pandas left, in hopes that new pandas wouldn't be far behind.

And now, they're here!

In the interim, the zoo says it updated both the indoor and outdoor habitats to improve safety and to maximize space for the pandas to roam.

New, permanent furnishings will encourage the pandas to use their natural behaviors to explore, exercise, forage, play and rest. These enriching enhancements include new rock structures with shallow pools, bamboo stands for foraging, multi-level climbing structures and enrichment items to stimulate pandas' physical and cognitive skills. National Zoo officials

Smithsonian's National Zoo A view of the indoor area of the National Zoo's panda enclosure while under renovation. (Still image from video provided by Smithsonian's National Zoo)

Crews also installed new climbing structures, water features and rockwork for exercise and play.

A new ventilation system will improve air quality and temperature control. The zoo also upgraded its smoke evacuation network to keep the pandas safer in an emergency, officials said.

In May, the National Zoo said it was seeking to raise $25 million to pay for renovations to the panda exhibit along its Asia Trail, upgrade its Giant Panda Cam system, pay for panda exhibit operating costs and support conservation efforts. Zoo officials announced a $10 million donation from David Rubenstein last month.

Sha Hanting/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images From May 2024: The giant panda habitat at the National Zoo was shown under under renovation ahead of Bao Li and Qing Bao's arrival. (Photo: Getty Images)

Rubenstein's name may be familiar to National Zoo visitors who see it emblazoned above the David M. Rubenstein Family Giant Panda Habitat. With the latest sum, he has now donated a total of $22 million to support the zoo's giant panda program.

"David Rubenstein's long-term support has transformed our giant panda program and, in turn, the future of this magnificent species and its native habitat," Brandie Smith, zoo director, said in a news release about the donation. "David understands the work to save giant pandas is larger than one person, one organization or one nation. We are deeply appreciative of his commitment to preserving biodiversity."

The new pandas, male Bao Li and female Qing Bao, will live in D.C. for at least 10 years, according to a research and breeding agreement with the China Wildlife Conservation Association.

Smithsonian's National Zoo A view of the outdoor area of the National Zoo's panda enclosure. (Still image from video provided by Smithsonian's National Zoo)