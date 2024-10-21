See It: Renderings show plans for new entrances, athlete spaces in Capital One Arena

By Sophia Barnes

Some big changes are in store for Capital One Arena in downtown Washington, D.C.

Mayor Muriel Bowser has proposed legislation that would have D.C. buy the arena from Monumental Sports and Entertainment for $87.5 million. Then, Monumental would lease the arena for its pro sports teams, the Washington Wizards and Capitals.

The sale of Capital One Arena would be part of a bigger deal to renovate the complex and revitalize the neighborhood outside.

An upgraded entrance, new player spaces, more space for concessions and more bathrooms are part of the plans for the arena.

Monumental Sports and Entertainment shared some preliminary renderings showing what Capital One Arena could look like. The design process could begin this winter if D.C. Council approves the deal.

10 photos
1/10
Monumental Sports and Entertainment
2/10
Monumental Sports and Entertainment
3/10
Monumental Sports and Entertainment
4/10
Monumental Sports and Entertainment
5/10
Monumental Sports and Entertainment
6/10
Monumental Sports and Entertainment
7/10
Monumental Sports and Entertainment
8/10
Monumental Sports and Entertainment
9/10
Monumental Sports and Entertainment
10/10
Monumental Sports and Entertainment

This article tagged under:

Capital One Arena

More Photo Galleries

Rare comet in skies over North Texas
Rare comet in skies over North Texas
Northern lights shine bright across the region
Northern lights shine bright across the region
In photos: Impact of Hurricane Milton
In photos: Impact of Hurricane Milton
In pictures: See damage from Hurricane Helene
In pictures: See damage from Hurricane Helene
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us