See It: Renderings show plans for new entrances, athlete spaces in Capital One Arena

Some big changes are in store for Capital One Arena in downtown Washington, D.C.

Mayor Muriel Bowser has proposed legislation that would have D.C. buy the arena from Monumental Sports and Entertainment for $87.5 million. Then, Monumental would lease the arena for its pro sports teams, the Washington Wizards and Capitals.

The sale of Capital One Arena would be part of a bigger deal to renovate the complex and revitalize the neighborhood outside.

An upgraded entrance, new player spaces, more space for concessions and more bathrooms are part of the plans for the arena.

Monumental Sports and Entertainment shared some preliminary renderings showing what Capital One Arena could look like. The design process could begin this winter if D.C. Council approves the deal.