U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.
Movie Theaters 5 mins ago

AMC to Charge More for Good Seats in Movie Theaters

Middle seats at many U.S. movie theaters just got more expensive.

Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us