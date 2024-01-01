Video Forecast

Morning weather, Nov. 2

News4 meteorologist Ryan Miller has the forecast for Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.

Weather stories
Storm Team4 11 hours ago

Storm Team4 Forecast: Dry weekend cooldown kicks off November

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 21: Morning dew covers the plants during a chilly morning with freezing temperatures on the first day of winter at the National Arboretum in Washington, D.C., December 21, 2017. (Photo by Astrid Riecken For The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Storm Team4 Oct 27

Freeze warning in effect for DC, Northern Virginia and Maryland overnight Monday

Science 4 Everyone Oct 27

Why does the sky look bluer in the fall?

weather Oct 11

Northern lights dazzle in Thursday night sky

Hurricanes Oct 10

Track Hurricane Milton: See the dangerous storm's current path across Florida

Hurricane season Oct 9

Fleeing Milton: ‘The people who never leave are leaving'

Storm Team4 Oct 4

Fall foliage forecast: When will leaf color peak in the DC area?

Storm Team4 Sep 15

Mapping ragweed hot spots in the DC region: Science 4 Everyone

