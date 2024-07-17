What to Know Weather Alert: High heat, storms

Wednesday was D.C.'s fourth consecutive day with temperatures at or above 100°

Storms could be intense from 7 or 8 p.m. until about 10 p.m., bringing pockets of heavy rain and damaging wind

Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings were issued for much of the D.C. area Wednesday as the region sizzled on its fourth 100° day in a row.

And thanks to the humidity, Wednesday's feels-like temp soared to a scorching 104°, so — as has been the case these past few weeks — limit your time outdoors as best you can.

Relief from the heat is on the way, but it comes with chances for severe storms and heavy rain.

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for DC, Maryland, Virginia

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the District and parts of Maryland and Virginia until 10 p.m., and a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Fauquier, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia until 5 p.m.

A flood watch was also issued for D.C. and several suburbs — including Arlington, Fairfax and Prince William counties and Alexandria, Virginia, and Prince George's County, Maryland — due to the potential for drenching rain.

Here’s a full list of weather alerts.

NBC Washington

The storms will likely reach the D.C. metro area about 7 to 8 p.m., bringing pockets of heavy rain. The biggest risk with the expected storms will be damaging wind, which could topple trees and lead to power outages. Hail is possible, and while the risk of tornadoes is low, don't underestimate the level of damage that strong wind could bring, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Jessica Faith said.

We could be dealing with the storms until about 10 p.m., with the intensity dying down overnight.

Extreme heat grips DC area

On Wednesday afternoon, D.C. recorded its fourth consecutive day with temperatures at or above 100°, tying a record for its hottest streak ever.

These past few weeks have been nearly unbearable, but the end is in sight. The average temperature in D.C. over the last 30 days has been 84.4°. That's the hottest on record over the time period and 1.5° hotter than second place, which occurred in 2012.

Wednesday night's rain will cool down the air, and Thursday's high should feel more average for this time of year, about 90°. Highs expected Friday and Saturday should be about 88°.