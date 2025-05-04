Southeast DC

Celebration of life held for 3-year-old shot and killed in DC a year ago

One year after her death, there is a renewed push for justice for Ty’ah Settles

By Megan McGrath, News4 Reporter

It’s been one year since 3-year-old Ty’ah Settles was tragically killed — an innocent victim in a hail of gunfire on Hartford Street in Southeast D.C.

Family and friends gathered at the site for a celebration of life Saturday night. The pain is still sharp.

“The family is still devastated. They’re overcoming their obstacles and hurdles, but this is not an easy job,” said Bernard Brown, Ty’ah’s godfather. “Every day they wake up they look for their baby girl. They look for their baby girl to say, ‘I want this to eat.’ They look for their baby girl to say, ‘Hey, I want to put on Mickey Mouse.’ So it’s kinda hard.”

It was May 3, 2024 when gunfire erupted in the neighborhood. Ty’ah was fatally shot as she sat in the back seat of her family’s car.

For a year, police have searched for the gunmen responsible, but no one has been arrested.

“The family and community want to see what every family and community wants to see when there’s a young child who is innocent caught up in the midst of gunfire,” Brown said. “They want to see results.”

There is a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

“We know someone in the community has information that can help our detectives deliver justice,” Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith said in a statement. “We need anyone with that information to come forward immediately.”

