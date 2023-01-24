Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information
Northern Virginia 1 hour ago

‘Never Too Early': Virginia Students Learn About Empathy in Engineering Class

Middle schoolers in an engineering class in Herndon, Virginia, learned a valuable lesson while creating problem-solving tools for others. News4’s Dominique Moody reports.

Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us