‘Never Too Early': Virginia Students Learn About Empathy in Engineering Class
Middle schoolers in an engineering class in Herndon, Virginia, learned a valuable lesson while creating problem-solving tools for others. News4’s Dominique Moody reports.
Check Your Powerball Tickets: $1 Million Lottery Winner Sold in AlexandriaThere’s a new millionaire in Northern Virginia. Someone who bought a lottery ticket at an Alexandria grocery store matched five numbers in Monday night’s drawing — meaning they win $1 million dollars....
Smith Island Cake, State Dessert, to Get Sign Marker
Maryland’s official state dessert, Smith Island Cake, is set to receive a new sign marker in recognition of its historical significance.
Virginia Senate Panel OKs Gun Bills After Campus ShootingsA Democrat-led Virginia Senate panel is advancing a range of gun control bills, including legislation meant to address recent campus shootings at the University of Virginia and a Newport News elementa...
Confederate General's Remains Moved to Virginia HometownThe remains of a Confederate general unearthed from beneath a monument at the center of a Virginia intersection have been reinterred at a cemetery in his hometown. Last month, Richmond, which served a...