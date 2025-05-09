What was the White House's 1st phone number? Take this week's News4 Quiz!

Welcome to our new weekly News Quiz! This week, we asked our contestants about a famous piano man, a unique way to save money on groceries and the original White House phone number.

Watch the quiz Fridays on the News4 Rundown starting at 7:30 p.m. Then, we'll post on this page. Before you watch, play along below and see how you do.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Want to play? Apply here!