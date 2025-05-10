Government shut down their bookstore in China, but business booms in DC

JF Books in Dupont Circle became D.C.’s first Chinese bookstore when it opened in the fall, but the path to that point took thousands of miles and a lot of courage.

JF Books aims to share Asian books and culture with readers of all backgrounds.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“I want to welcome all the readers who are interested in China and Asian issues or who love to read some books written by Asian authors,” owner Miao Yu said.

Seven years ago, he and his wife were living in Shanghai, running a bookstore where people could gather and share ideas. But as China cracked down on free speech, the government kept harassing Yu to close the store, he said.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“The Chinese authorities, they didn’t like such a public space to encourage readers and scholars to discuss social issues,” Yu said.

He said government officials started showing up at his house daily to intimidate him. They also turned off his store’s electricity and pressured the landlord to end the lease.

“I think it’s good thing they shut us down,” Yu said. “We don’t want to make concession or compromise to change our bookstore as a space of propaganda.”

Yu and his wife eventually moved to the U.S. and settled in D.C. And you attended grad school.

Now at JF Books, business booms.

“I look forward to getting more Asian-centered authors,” customer Kyla Bigby said. “I have a couple at home, but I want to dive more into that and kinda expand my genre.”

“We just love having local access to Chinese books, and just, like, reconnecting to our cultures and what not,” customer Judy Wang said.

Yu and his wife also host events, just like the ones that got them shut down in China.

As they settle into their new home, their favorite part is the people who come through the doors each day.

“It’s really amazing,” Yu said. “You can have chance to talk with them, to know their stories and their relationship with China.”

Yu also has had quite a few Chinese customers who used to visit his old shop. His new shop is like a piece of home.

Get the D.C. area's top news and weather delivered to your inbox every morning. Sign up for First & 4Most, our free newsletter.