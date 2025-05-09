news

Chromebook challenge has school laptops smoking, catching fire

Social media challenge has students stuffing items into USB port

By Darcy Spencer, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

A new social media challenge has students causing their school-issued Chromebooks to start smoking and even catch fire, causing schools to evacuate in some cases.

To take part in the challenge, students jam objects like pencils and paper clips into the USB port.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Inserting objects into the USB port can cause the computer to short circuit or catch fire, fire officials said. That fire produces toxic smoke.

Officials also warn of the volatility of lithium batteries, which could explode and injure other people around.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Prince George's County Public Schools confirmed it has had up to 10 incidents reported.

“In addition to posing serious safety hazards, these actions can lead to costly repairs and disciplinary consequences,” PGCPS said in a statement. “We have seen a few incidents related to the Chromebook challenge in our district. We are actively monitoring this trend and have informed our community about the risks."

Loudoun County Public Schools reported a significant increase in the number of student-issued devices needing repairs — a sign that some students could be accepting the challenge.

News

News updates for Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia

Washington Capitals 50 mins ago

Caps look more like themselves beating Hurricanes 3-1 to tie series

News4 Rundown 3 hours ago

4 things to know about Pope Leo XIV: The News4 Rundown

“Kids can see this as just a joke or harmless prank, but this is something that could lead to a really dangerous situation and just want to keep our kids safe,” said Dan Adams of LCPS.

Because the computers belong to the school system, parents could have to pay for the devices repaired or replaced.

TikTok said the videos are not unique to its platform. It said it has blocked certain search terms such as “Chromebook challenge.”

Get the D.C. area's top news and weather delivered to your inbox every morning. Sign up for First & 4Most, our free newsletter.

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us