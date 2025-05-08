Want a Happy Meal? Ring the doorbell: Fairfax Co. McDonald's now has 21+ policy for indoor dining

Imagine it's lunch time. You're hungry, ready to get a nice juicy burger and some hot fries at McDonald's. So you head to the Rose Hill location, in Fairfax County's Franconia neighborhood.

That's when you notice the doorbell — and the sign explaining why they're asking you to ring it before coming inside.

It's part of a new policy at that particular location, stating that any customers that want to eat inside must be at least 21 years old.

Video obtained by News4 shows the melee inside that same Fairfax County location last week.

The McDonald's is right down the street from Thomas Edison High School, and workers inside say young people, including some from Thomas Edison, can be seen fighting and standing on tables and heard cursing in the video.

"These kids are off the chain, they have no respect, no discipline," said Stacey, a McDonald's customer. "And it seem like how they acting, their parents are allowing them to act."

Managers of the McDonald's say those actions — and other, similar incidents — led to a new policy, and the sign on the front door, on Monday.

"Due to repeated incidents of student violence, the location is temporarily closed for dine-in service to anyone under 21 years of age," the sign reads.

Stacey says she, along with her grandkids, stopped by the golden arches location in the past and saw a group of young people disrupting the other customers inside.

"Like we're sitting down eating, y'all smoking, y'all drinking, y'all cussing," Stacey said. "Like, come on y'all."

She says she's okay with the new rule.

"I understand where they coming from, because that's turning customers away," she said. "If you're here, you're acting up, they losing they business."

Management says adults aged 21 and up can still enjoy their big macs and happy meals inside. They may be asked to show their ID to get service.

Customers need to ring the doorbell, and a team member will let you inside.

"This McDonald's, I would've never expected it," said Bridget, another customer.

She and other customers say she hopes young people understand that their actions have consequences.

"It's a company," Bridget said. "It should be a safe establishment for families to enjoy their food. Young people, we can't just... we want to take that energy and redirect it."

McDonald's shared a statement with News4 about the new policy.

"We love being part of the Edison community and we value each and every customer," the statement reads. "We've enhanced our Franconia Road McDonald's security measures in an effort to promote a safe environment for our customers and staff. This policy was developed in partnership with local school officials with oversight from local law enforcement. This serves as a temporary fix as we work towards a long-term solution for all."

"We thank our community for its support, understanding and patience," the statement ends.

The 21+ policy is in effect Monday through Friday. Parents with kids can still be allowed in, and adult chaperones are allowed to be joined by up to 4 children.