Toddler dies after being found inside car in Montgomery County

A 2-year-old girl died after she was found inside a car Wednesday afternoon in Montgomery County, Maryland, police say.

First responders were called to a home in the Wheaton-Glenmont area just before 1:45 p.m. Police say she had been inside the car for several hours.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

It wasn't immediately known who was supposed to be caring for the little girl during the time she was in the car.

Montgomery County Police said this is an active investigation and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine a cause and manner of death. However, police said they are not investigating the case as a homicide.

Police said Friday they would not release any more details at this time.

The high temperature Wednesday was 74 degrees, according to data from the National Weather Service. According to Kid and Car Safety, the temperature inside a car can spike within minutes even when temperatures are comfortable outside.