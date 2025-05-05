The following content is created in partnership with Fairfax County Department of Transportation. It does not reflect the work or opinions of the NBC Washington editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Fairfax County Department of Transportation.

With more and more workers in the DMV region heading back to the office, commuting conditions have changed. For many Fairfax County residents, the renewed daily drive is proving to be a considerable source of stress and disruption. A 2023 study by the University of Houston found that even driving in ideal conditions can cause substantial anxiety, potentially with long-term effects. Add that to congested driving conditions, rising gas prices, unpredictable delays, and an average DC-area round-trip commute of more than one hour, and it’s no wonder more people are looking for alternatives. Fortunately, Fairfax County is making it easier than ever for residents to turn to biking as a practical and healthy alternative—one that saves money, boosts mental wellbeing, and sidesteps the gridlock altogether.

Save big on commuting costs

Between fuel, maintenance, insurance, and parking fees, the cost of driving adds up fast. According to the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics, the average American spends thousands annually just getting to and from work. Biking, however, comes with minimal expenses, especially if your bike is already in the garage. Even occasional bike commuting can translate to hundreds of dollars saved each year, and that’s before factoring in long-term healthcare savings. For budget-conscious Northern Virginians, that’s real money back in your pocket.

And if you don’t have a bike but still want to ride, Capital Bikeshare may be an option to help with that first- or last-mile connection to transit, retail, restaurants, and more. With dozens of docking stations across the county and beyond, it’s an easy way to hop on a bike when you need it. It's also a great way to test biking as transport and familiarize yourself biking routes before investing in your own bike.

Beat the traffic (and the clock)

While it may seem counterintuitive, biking can save time, especially for shorter commutes or trips that involve navigating clogged local roads. Cyclists can take advantage of trails, bike lanes, and cut-throughs that cars can’t access. Plus, cyclists don’t get stuck idling behind fender benders or searching endlessly for parking spots.

Local resident and bike commuter Will Moseley, business operations manager at Inadev in Reston, commutes 16 miles each way from his home in Arlington to work a few times a week. When comparing his commutes, he concludes: “Most afternoons, while sitting in traffic on I-66, I would think to myself: I bet I could bike home faster than driving. Sure enough, I was right.”

Fairfax County has made significant strides to support bike commuters like Will, with more than 900 miles of trails and bike lanes connecting neighborhoods to transit hubs, office parks, and town centers. Many of these paths are part of the region’s Fairfax Bike Master Plan, which outlines a long-term vision to continue improving cycling in the area as a safe and practical transportation option.

Boost your mood and wellbeing

Occasionally trading your steering wheel for handlebars doesn’t just benefit your bank account—it can also lead to a healthier, happier you. Biking is a low-impact workout that improves cardiovascular health, builds muscle, and supports mental well-being. Studies have shown that bike commuters often arrive at work feeling more energized, focused, and less stressed compared to their car-driving coworkers. That mental clarity can translate to increased productivity throughout the workday. Additionally, biking offers a natural opportunity to unplug, enjoy the outdoors, and get your body moving, all of which are proven mood boosters.

Enjoy community support

Fairfax County isn’t just investing in infrastructure—it’s actively working to foster a bike-friendly culture. FCDOT regularly hosts outreach events, such as Bike to Work Day, to encourage residents to try cycling as a viable commute option. The county also offers resources like the Fairfax County Bike Map, safety tips, connections to local cycling groups, bikeways and shared-use sidewalks, and hundreds of miles of trails. Popular routes include the I-66 Parallel Trail and the Washington & Old Dominion (W&OD) Trail, which connects to the Four Mile Run and Custis Trails, as well as many other regional trail networks—making it easier than ever for cyclists to navigate the area.

Many organizations such as Inadev are investing in facilities to make it easier for employees to commute by bike to work. Providing secure bicycle storage, along with access to locker rooms and showers, can make it feasible for staff to ride to the office. "Inadev is a huge champion of sustainable transportation modes, like biking, and the role it plays in our efforts to constantly promote the personal health and wellbeing of our team," says Jitesh Sachdev, Inadev CEO. "Having recently moved to Reston Town Center, we love that many team members are now biking, taking the metro, or walking to the office—and choosing a commute that's good for the mind, body and soul."

And with the continued expansion of trails like the Gerry Connolly Cross County Trail—an impressive titan of a trail connecting the entire county—and improved access to Metro stations with bike-friendly policies, combining biking with public transit has never been easier.

Baby steps = big rewards

You don’t have to commit to biking every day to experience tremendous benefits. Start by easing into it: go once a week when the weather is ideal, plan your route ahead of time, pack light, and give yourself plenty of extra time to test your route. You might be surprised at how quickly biking becomes the highlight of your workday.

In Fairfax County, where smart planning and infrastructure investment are paving the way for better commutes, biking to work isn’t just a feel-good option. It’s a smart, sustainable solution that more and more residents are embracing. Your wallet, your health, and your peace of mind will thank you.

To learn more about biking, planning your route, or finding resources, visit the Fairfax County Department of Transportation Commuter Services page here.