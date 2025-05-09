DC artists push for go-go genre label on music streaming services

Go-go is the official music of D.C., but on streaming services, which so many use to listen to and buy music, go-go artists say they’re being snubbed.

Go-go music has deep roots in the D.C. area, but its reach goes around the world. In recent years, go-go has broken through on the national scene. In 2021, the Grammys recognized go-go, adding it to the best regional roots category.

But when it comes to streaming services like Apple and Spotify, where millions of music lovers get their music, go-go can be hard to find. It’s there, but it's not as easy as finding R&B, blues or the roughly 200 other genres featured on steaming platforms, because go-go is not included as a genre of its own.

“To go on there and to see that we don't have, uh, our genre is not listed in the categories, that's kind of disturbing,” said Jas. Funk of Rare Essence.

Wiley Brown fronts the band of the godfather of go-go, his father, the late Chuck Brown.

“All the work that my father and the many pioneers of go-go have put in over all of these years — over 50 plus years — I feel like they deserve their just due,” he said. “I definitely feel like it's a lack of respect.

“You got to jump through hoops and jump over different things in order to get to it,” Brown said. “For me, it's a little frustrating at times to see that I have to do extra things in order to get to the go-go music that we love so much.”

It’s not just about respect, Brown and Funk say. It’s also ‘bout money.

“It disrupts the potential earnings of all the go-go bands and different go-go artists, because if you can't get eyes on your music, then, now, it's trickling down to the money that you could potentially be earning,” Brown said.

“Because we're kind of struggling, honestly,” Funk said. “’Cause this is all I do is music. So, it would greatly help me support myself, my family, and all that if we could get the streaming service to add us.”

A change.org petition urges the streaming platforms to add go-go as a genre.

“Definitely sign this petition so that way we can get go-go recognized on all the digital services and platforms and just get our respect in this rightful place,” Brown said.

“And now I'm coming to your viewers, our fanship, you know,” Funk said. “Here's my heart, it's in my hand, you know what I'm saying? It would mean so much to us, if you would continue to support us like that.”

News4 reached out to several streaming services including Apple and Spotify, but they have not replied.

