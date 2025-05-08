‘Everything is just going up': Fairfax County approves 4% food tax

Your morning coffee and takeout lunch will cost more in Fairfax County.

County supervisors approved adding a 4% food and beverage tax to next year’s budget.

Some residents said 4% didn’t seem like much.

“They have to raise rates when they have to,” one resident said.

“It’s Chick-fil-A – I’ll do anything,” one man joked.

Others said every little increase adds up.

“I feel like everything is just going up,” another resident said.

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voted 9-1 for the tax. Pat Herrity, the lone Republican on the board, was the only supervisor to vote no.

The supervisors said imposing the tax is a way to avoid cutting services and reduce the county’s reliance on property taxes.

Some small business owners have said they fear it could cause people to think twice about what they spend.

Here’s what the food tax will apply to

The 4% meals tax will apply to all prepared food sold by restaurants within the county, except for the cities of Clifton, Fairfax, Herndon and Vienna, which already have their own food and beverage tax. It applies to locations and offerings including:

restaurants

fast food restaurants

cafes

food trucks

caterers

bars

prepared food at grocery stores

movie theater food

The tax is set to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2026.

The tax is expected to generate more than $60 million in the first six months. The final vote on the measure is scheduled for Tuesday.

