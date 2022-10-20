About NBC4 Washington

Who We Are

Our Story

WRC-TV signed on the air June 27, 1947. That first night, we aired only 3.5 hours of programming which included Toscanini, news reels, a boxing match and a variety show.

Our first home was a makeshift studio in the Wardman Park Hotel. Many of the staff, who came from WRC Radio, were trailblazers in the field of broadcast television. By converting moving vans and busses into mobile units, we could broadcast from almost anywhere. Within a few weeks, we were airing local theater, and while the early images were primitive, that didn't lessen the impact of having Shakespeare beamed into your living room.

WRC has had a lot of firsts in our history. We carried the first live coverage from Capitol Hill — the Marshall Plan hearings. Then, the debut of Meet the Press, still on the air as the first and the longest running public affairs show. In 1949, we joined three other stations to broadcast a presidential inauguration for the first time. A year later, we reached halfway around the world to bring you The Battle Report. Then on January 14, 1952, NBC launched Today, the first of the national morning programs.

NBC television had caught on fast, and we created a lot of programs to cover as many hours of the day as we could. When Jim Henson was a student at the University of Maryland, he created a five minute show on our station called Sam and Friends. Some of those friends would become The Muppets. The show aired twice a day from 1955 to 1961. There were other programs too, including It’s Academic, the longest running television quiz show in the world that aired on our station until 2022.

Along with all those shows came personalities and reporters who many of us grew up with in the Washington area like Willard Scott, Arch Campbell, Katie Couric, Sue Simmons, Steve Doocy, Lea Thompson, Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin, Aaron Gilchrist and so many more. People who work here also live in our community, and that's driven the way we've been working for you for so many years. Aisha Karima spent nearly 50 years at our station making sure we cared for the community that cared so much for us.

Along the way, we helped you check out your wellness at our Health & Fitness Expos, provided food during critical times of the year through Food 4 Families and Project Harvest, made sure your kids had the tools they needed through Backpacks 4 Kids, helped solve Washington D. C.’s problem with infant mortality through Beautiful Babies Right from the Start, and, helped find homes for foster children for a quarter of a century through our Wednesday's Child program with Barbara Harrison.

We've worked to keep you safe from unpredictable weather, celebrated our local sports teams, learned together how to protect our environment, asked tough questions of candidates, changed laws, helped you save time and money, and measured a lot of snow with the Pat Collins Snow Stick.

We've held on to each other through the dark days of the Iran hostage crisis, the Hanafi Muslim siege, September 11th, times of war, and the coronavirus pandemic. We have also brought new members of our family into our studios including Telemundo 44.

Our studios on Nebraska Avenue have seen a lot of comings and a lot of goings since opening in 1958. We've grieved together for the friends we’ve lost including George Michael, Joe Krebs, Willard Scott, Wendy, Rieger and the soul of our station, Jim Vance, who spent almost 50 years on the air at WRC-TV.

Now, people in the Washington, D.C. area are finding us on new platforms. Sure, we're online and on social media, but now you can also find us on devices that were unimaginable back in 1947 – Roku, Peacock, and Amazon Fire.

On June 27, 1947, engineers flipped the switches to start transmitting our television signal across Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Here's a look back at 75 years.

Contact Us

Need to submit a correction request? Other comments, questions, concerns or just want to get in touch? Use this form.

News4 In the Community

NBC4 and Telemundo 44 are committed to Working 4 You by providing solutions, responding to needs, and connecting with the community we serve each day.

NBC4’s Molette Green and Telemundo 44’s Lillian Mass inform and inspire by spotlighting everyday people who are making a difference in the Washington DC region.

The stations’ proudly host charitable events including the Project Innovation Grant Challenge which has awarded more than $1.3 million dollars to local nonprofit organizations, Clear the Shelters, the compassionate animal adoption and donation drive finding “forever homes” for thousands furry friends, and Food 4 Families, a signature initiative addressing hunger in the DMV by providing turkeys, canastas and more for thousands of people in need.

Station leadership and staff regularly listen and network with diverse outreach groups and small businesses though Community Action Board meetings and quarterly heritage receptions. The conversations and interactions help guide news storytelling and community initiatives.

NBC4 and Telemundo 44’s commitment to not only inform but also inspire is how the stations continue their mission of Working 4 You.

