The Latest
-
Obesity and Alzheimer's Disease Cause Similar Brain Changes, Study Finds
Brain shrinkage is similar in obese people and those with Alzheimer’s disease, scientists at McGill University found in a new study.
-
What Is Ayahuasca and Why Are People Turning to Psychedelics for Mental Health Treatments?
Ayahuasca is a psychedelic tea whose roots go back hundreds of years to ceremonial use by Indigenous groups in the Amazon rainforest.
-
Ways to Keep Teens Safe Amid the Spike in Overdoses at Schools
A drastic increase in opioid overdoses at schools across the D.C. region have put parents on alert. News4’s Aimee Cho spoke with an opioids expert in Arlington County about ways families can try to prevent their children from overdosing.
-
CDC Warns That a Brand of Eyedrops May Be Linked to Drug-Resistant Bacterial Infections
At least one person has died, and others were blinded, after using the over-the-counter artificial tears, the CDC said.
-
How to Cut Back on Alcohol
Whether you drink alcohol to relieve stress, fight social anxiety or because it’s hard to stop once you start, Dr. Weiner has three concrete tips on cutting back mindfully. News4’s Eun Yang reports.
-
Experts Urge Better Opioid Rescue Drug Access to Save LivesAccess has improved across the U.S. to a rescue drug that reverses opioid overdoses, but advocates say naloxone — commonly known by its brand name Narcan — still isn’t getting to everyone who needs it. A small group of volunteers run an organization that appears to be the largest distributor of naloxone in Albany, Georgia. But many communitie...
-
FDA Proposes Easing Restrictions on Blood Donation for Gay Men in Monogamous Relationships
The U.S. plans to make it easier for gay and bisexual men to give blood by easing restrictions on groups that typically face higher risks of HIV.
-
Mixing Vinegar and Bleach Can Be Deadly. Thousands Make This Mistake Every Year
Mixing bleach and vinegar releases poisonous gas. Here are the health risks of inhaling these gases and what to do if you are exposed.
-
FDA's Advisers Back Plan For Once-a-Year COVID Shots for Most Americans
The U.S. is poised to make COVID-19 vaccinations more like a yearly flu shot, a major shift in strategy despite a long list of questions about how to best protect against a still rapidly mutating virus.
-
Updated Covid Boosters Cut the Infection Risk From XBB.1.5 Subvariant by Nearly Half, CDC Finds
The updated Covid boosters reduce the risk of Covid infection from the predominant omicron subvariant by nearly half, according to early data published Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
-
Daily Exercise Can Reduce Risk of Dementia in Senior Women, Study Finds
Moderate to vigorous exercise and daily walks can reduce the risk of developing dementia among senior women, according to a study by UC San Diego researchers.
-
Record 16.3 Million Seek Health Coverage Through ‘Obamacare'
The government says a record 16.3 million people sought health insurance through the Affordable Care Act this year.
-
No More Nuggets and Tots? School Lunches Go Farm-To-Table — for Some California Students
In a national survey of 1,230 school nutritiondirectors, nearly all said the rising costs of food and supplies were their top challenges this year. More than 90% said they were facing supply chain and staffing shortages.
-
Fact or Fiction: Do Warm Clothes Prevent Catching a Cold?
You’ve heard it before: Wear a coat or you’ll catch a cold. But does the science back up that wisdom? Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper explains.
-
Amazon Launches Rx Subscription Service for Prime Members
Amazon is adding a prescription drug discount program to its growing health care business.
-
These 4 Healthy Eating Patterns Are Associated With a Lower Risk of Death, Study Finds
Your dietary pattern may help predict how long you live, according to a new study that found that people who consumed a more nutrient-dense diet were less likely to die early.
-
What Is Raynaud's Disease? Disorder Causes White or Blue Fingers, Toes When It's Cold
It can turn your fingers and toes white, yellow or blue when it’s cold. A look at this disorder known as Raynaud’s Disease.