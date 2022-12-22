Health
news 7 hours ago

A Washington Woman With Tuberculosis Refuses Treatment, so Authorities Got Court Orders

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department in Washington has obtained multiple court orders requiring a Tacoma resident to get treatment for her active tuberculosis, officials told NBC ...

Changing Minds
Veterans Jan 20

Veterans Can Now Receive Free Emergency Mental Health Care

mental health Jan 20

Online Tools for Young People in Need of Mental Health Help

Dec 22, 2022

Calls to DC's Suicide Prevention Lifeline Doubled Since Pandemic Began

mental health Sep 2, 2022

Anxiety & Depression in Kids: When to Get Help

Safe at Home
Domestic Violence Oct 27, 2022

Forensic Nurse in Virginia Develops Technology to Detect Bruises on Dark Skin

Montgomery County Oct 5, 2022

Montgomery County Displaying Victims' Shoes to Tell Domestic Violence Stories

Domestic Violence Feb 15, 2022

Mother Says System Failed Her Daughter After Domestic Violence Killing in Sterling

The Latest

