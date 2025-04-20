Virginia confirms first measles case of 2025

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has confirmed the commonwealth’s first measles case of 2025.

The patient is a child aged zero through four in the Northwest region who had recently traveled internationally, according to VDH.

Measles is considered highly contagious and can be spread through the air when an infected person breathes, sneezes or coughs.

People who were at the following locations may have been exposed:

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Kaiser Permanente Caton Hill Medical Center, Advanced Urgent Care, at 13285 Minnieville Road in Woodbridge on Tuesday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Kaiser Permanente Fredericksburg Medical Center, Pediatrics Department, at 1201 Hospital Drive in Fredericksburg on Wednesday, April 16 from noon to 5 p.m.

The case comes amid growing concerns over measles outbreaks in the United States. As of Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has documented 800 U.S. cases in 2025 so far. There have also been two confirmed deaths, with another under investigation. The total number of U.S. cases in 2024 was 285 with no deaths.

“This first case of measles in Virginia this year is a reminder of how easily this highly contagious disease can spread, particularly with international travel,” said VDH State Epidemiologist Laurie Forlano in a release. “Vaccination remains our best defense against measles and is safe and highly effective at protecting people and preventing outbreaks. We urge Virginians, especially those planning to travel, to check their vaccination status, talk to their health care provider, and get the MMR vaccine if needed.”

Among the 800 U.S. cases, 96% have been in unvaccinated individuals or individuals with unknown vaccination status, according to CDC data.

What to do if you were exposed

Anyone who has not received a measles containing vaccine — either the the measles, mumps,

and rubella (MMR) vaccine or a measles only vaccine — is at risk for contracting measles. Individuals who fall into this category and have been exposed should contact their healthcare provider, VDH said.

Anyone who has had two doses of a measles containing vaccine or was born before 1957 is considered protected and does not need to take any action, according to health officials.

People who have only received one dose should still be protected but should talk to their healthcare provider about getting a second one in order to reach the highest possible level of protection, VDH said.

Virginia residents who want to check their immunization status should call their healthcare provider or request their vaccination records through the VDH Immunization Record Request Form. For any additional questions about potential exposure, Virginia residents are encouraged to email epi_response@vdh.virginia.gov or contact their local health department.

People who may have been exposed and are immunocompromised should consult with their healthcare provider, VDH said, especially if symptoms start to develop.

While 95% of kindergarteners in Virginia are vaccinated against measles, health officials said, infants are too young to be vaccinated and are at particularly high risk. Caregivers looking after an infant should consult with their child’s healthcare provider.

People who are at risk and have been exposed should watch out for symptoms for 21 days after the exposure. If symptoms appear, isolate immediately and then call your healthcare provider, VDH said. If it is necessary to see the healthcare provider in person or go to the emergency room, call ahead of time so they can protect staff and other patients.

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms of measles develop over two stages.

The first stage typically begins seven to 14 days after exposure. Here are some common symptoms:

Fever over 101 degrees

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes

Cough

The second stage starts three to five days after the initial symptoms begin and is marked by a rash on the face, which then spreads to the rest of the body.

A person with measles is contagious from four days before this rash appears until four days after it appeared, according to VDH.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.