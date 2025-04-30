Roosevelt Bridge rehab means traffic shifts start soon

$127 million renovation expected to take 3-and-a-half years

A key connection between D.C. and Arlington, Virginia, is about to go through a 3-and-a-half-year rehab, with traffic shifting as soon as next week.

The Roosevelt Bridge over the Potomac River, which supports almost 100,000 vehicles a day, has been classified as in poor condition for some time, according to the D.C. Department of Transportation. The bridge has exposed steel dating back 60 years, puddles of water and thick mud, and broken pipes.

"The Teddy Roosevelt Bridge turned 60 this year, and this is our first major restoration project," DDOT Director Sharon Kershbaum said.

“We are acutely aware of how important it is that we maintain access as much as we can,” she said. “So, we’re doing this in phases and we’re trying to minimize the closures."

When the bridge opened in 1964, drainage pipes were put inside for aesthetic purposes — so that people couldn't see them on the outside of the bridge. But over time, those pipes have burst. Some water has gotten in there, which is a big problem for a bridge.

At one point, weight restrictions had to be placed on the bridge because of structural concerns.

The $127 million makeover will provide a new bridge deck, wider 10-foot sidewalks (more than double the current size), structural repairs, better lighting, and a new paint job.

Lane shifts are expected to start next week, and other bridges like the Key and Memorial bridges will get crowded as well.

"Yes, we do know that travelers will ultimately have to go on those other bridges,” Kershbaum said. “About 25% of travelers crossing the Potomac are using [the Roosevelt] Bridge."

At the end of the project, the bridge should last another 30 years.

About 90% of the funding for this project comes from federal dollars. DDOT owns and operates the Roosevelt Bridge, so D.C. taxpayers are on the hook for the other 10%.

