Boyfriend charged with murder in ‘horrific' domestic homicide

A Prince George’s County man is charged with the murder of his girlfriend, whose body was found in her apartment in what police are calling a horrific domestic homicide.

It started as a missing person case, but given the couple’s history of domestic violence, when police went to Sherron Turner’s apartment, they broke in and found her body wrapped in plastic and partially covered in concrete.

Turner had been reported missing three days before her body was found in her apartment on Ewing Avenue in Suitland.

According to an arrest warrant, there was a history of domestic abuse between Turner and her boyfriend, Michael McClanahan. Neighbors confirmed there have been repeated police responses to the home.

In the past, Turner repeatedly called police after being physically abused by McClanahan and claiming he had violated protective orders, according to an arrest warrant.

A witness told police screaming could be heard from the apartment the night Turner is believed to have been killed.

An autopsy showed Turner died from blunt force trauma across her neck.

Inside the apartment, detectives found empty bags of concrete mix, pry bars and mixing bowls.

Police arrested McClanahan in D.C., where he's being held on an unrelated assault charge.

During an interview with police, McClanahan allegedly told investigators that he was in a toxic relationship with Turner and that he was last arrested March 23 for violating a protective order. When he got out of jail, he told Turner he was done dealing with her.

“It's just a really sad case,” Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy. “And we always tell victims, ‘You gotta leave; you gotta get out.’”

She said it was the third domestic homicide in the past week-and-a-half in the county. There have been eight domestic homicides so far this year.

Staying in a dangerous relationship can be deadly, Braveboy said.

“They think that, OK, I might be getting hit or beaten or thrown or even choked, but it's not gonna happen to me. I’m not the one who’s going to end up dying because of this person,” Braveboy said. “I want people to know that you could be that one.”

She encourages victims to leave and get help. There is an array of resources available to those in abusive relationships in the county through the Family Justice Center.

McClanahan remains in custody in D.C. awaiting extradition to Prince George's County.

