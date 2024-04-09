2024 RAMMY Awards: Vote for your favorite bar, brunch, sandwich and more

Which D.C. restaurant has the best brunch? Whose sandwich is a must-have? D.C. area foodies get to vote for their favorites for the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington's 2024 RAMMY awards.

Cast ballots for your favorite spots in five categories: best bar, favorite gathering place, favorite fast bites, best brunch and hottest sandwich spot.

The winners will be announced Sunday, July 21, at The RAMMY Awards Gala.