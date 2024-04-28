“It's 100% different”: National Harbor marks first weekend of emergency youth curfew

The first weekend of an emergency curfew for unsupervised teenagers 16 and younger wrapped up on a summer-like day at National Harbor. And as crowds of couples and families enjoyed the hot weather along the Potomac, residents and business owners reflected on the change they say is for the better.

“My thinking is the parents need to take responsibility. Compared to last week and this week, it’s 100 percent different. Everything was in order, security police did a great job. But the week before, they were just outnumbered,” resident Chris Ross said.

Prince George's County police said as many as 800 young people were involved in fighting, vandalism and stealing at National Harbor on Saturday. Fights were caught on camera and posted to social media.

The teenagers were “fighting; shoplifting; smoking cannabis; being confrontational with business owners, residents and law enforcement personnel,” Police Chief Malik Aziz said.

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks described it as the worst single day at National Harbor.

“We were taken aback. I never expect anything like that to happen at National Harbor, a lot of rowdy, loud and intoxicated children just running around,” Shaina Taylor, owner of the wine bar V-No @ The Harbor, said.

In response, Alsobrooks implemented a curfew effective Fridays, Saturday and Sundays from 5 p.m. to 6 a.m. for unsupervised teenagers 16 and younger.

Taylor said the curfew has created the atmosphere that’s needed for area residents, businesses and visitors.

“This weekend it’s been calm. It’s been quiet. It’s been kind of what I expect of National Harbor. I’m a resident here as well as a business owner, and I walk back and forth from here to home, so it’s really important to feel safe and secure,” she said.

The extra police presence was visible Sunday, along with signs alerting visitors the curfew is in effect.

While some say the restrictions aren’t fair for the teens who aren’t causing trouble, others told News4 they support the curfew and that parents need to be more involved.

“The children are out of control, and this is a way that will help control some of these kids,” one woman said.

On Thursday, the county executive ordered the curfew to go into effect right away. She promised to hold accountable parents who drop their kids off at the harbor or allow them to go there and cause trouble.

“Our parents must know that National Harbor is not a day care or a playground,” Alsobrooks said.

Parents of unsupervised children could receive a phone call from authorities and be charged a fine.

The Prince George’s County Council is working on separate emergency legislation that would allow stricter juvenile curfews to be set up in commercial zones throughout the county starting as early as 5 p.m.

That legislation is expected to be voted on in May and would go into effect immediately.