Emergency National Harbor curfew goes into effect Friday after weekend melee

The Prince George’s County executive enacted an emergency curfew at National Harbor to go into effect Friday after fights involving hundreds of teenagers broke out there Saturday.

The curfew applies to unsupervised teens 16 and younger and will be in effect Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays beginning at 5 p.m. It’s intended to keep disorderly conduct and criminal behavior under control.

The curfew comes after what County Executive Angela Alsobrooks described as the worst single day at National Harbor.

“I am deeply angered and disappointed at the teens that were involved in looting stores and engaging in acts of violence at National Harbor last weekend, and those responsible will be held to account for their actions,” she said.

About 800 unsupervised kids were involved Saturday, police said. Some as young as 8 years old.

County leaders say the unruly behavior affects businesses and residents’ sense of safety.

“Fighting; shoplifting; smoking cannabis; being confrontational with business owners, residents and law enforcement personnel,” Police Chief Malik Aziz said.

Police and Alsobrooks said parents will also be held accountable. They could face fines if their kids violate the curfew.

Teens who violate the curfew will be stopped, and their parents will be called to get them.

Police urge parents to stop dropping their kids off at National Harbor, and they’re instructing ride-share drivers to stop taking unaccompanied teens there.

“Our parents must know National Harbor is not a day care or playground, and we cannot have our children coming to National Harbor unsupervised, especially with intention of causing trouble,” Alsobrooks said.

There will be extra police officers at National Harbor starting Friday. Digital message boards and flyers will be handed out to help educate the community about the new rules.

Officials said they want cooperation and a safe environment for everyone.

The Prince George’s County Council is working on a bill that would allow businesses to have curfew zones to keep unaccompanied youth away as early as 5 p.m. That legislation is expected to pass next month.