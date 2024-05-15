1 man dead, 1 man hurt in Centreville shooting: police

One man died and another has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Centreville, Virginia, on Wednesday morning, authorities say.

The name of the man who died was not immediately released.

The shooting occurred in the 14600 block of Lee Highway (Route 29), which includes stores and an office building.

One man was pronounced dead and the other was taken to a hospital with injuries considered life-threatening, Fairfax County police said.

Officers are on scene of a shooting in the 14600 block of Rt. 29 in Centreville. Two male victims sustained a gunshot wound to the upper body. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/MICi45vjuW — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) May 15, 2024

News4 video footage shows a major police response.

No information on any arrests, a suspect or a potential motive was immediately released. Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.