2024 Virginia primary guide: Dates, deadlines and early voting info

Primary season is here, and that means you have decisions to make about when and how to vote. We've got key details and deadlines for you on the first day of early in-person voting in Virginia.

One of the biggest quirks you should be aware of: Virginia, like D.C., has two primary dates in 2024. Read on for more.

Early voting in Virginia’s presidential primary began Friday. Northern Virginia Bureau Chief Julie Carey explains why voters might not be rushing to cast their Super Tuesday ballots.

Primary dates:

Tuesday, March 5 (Super Tuesday): Virginia's presidential primary

Tuesday, June 18: Virginia's congressional primary

Voter registration in Virginia:

You can register to vote or apply for an absentee ballot online using the Virginia Department of Elections' Citizen Portal.

The deadline to register to vote or to update an existing registration for the presidential primary was Monday, Feb. 12. (However, voters still may register after this date and vote using a provisional ballot through Primary Day.)

The deadline to register to vote or to update an existing registration for the congressional primary is Tuesday, May 28. (However, voters may register after this date and vote using a provisional ballot through Primary Day.)

Ways to vote in Virginia's presidential primary:

Early voting in person: As of Jan. 19, voters began voting early at their local registrar's office. (Find yours here.) Starting on Saturday, Feb. 24, voter registration offices will be open for early voting and will be open through Saturday, March 2 at 5 p.m. (Find your location here.)

Mail-in voting: If you want a ballot to be mailed to you, your request must have been received by your local voter registration office by Friday, Feb. 23 at 5 p.m.

Voting in person on Primary Day: Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5. Anyone in line by 7 p.m. will be able to vote. Find your polling place here.

Ways to vote in Virginia's congressional primary:

Early voting in person: Starting Friday, May 3, voters may vote early at their local registrar's office. (Find yours here.) Starting on Saturday, June 8, voter registration offices will be open for early voting, through Saturday, June 15 at 5 p.m. (Find yours here.)

Mail-in voting: If you want a ballot to be mailed to you, your request must be received by your local voter registration office by Friday, June 7 at 5 p.m.