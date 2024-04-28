American University

Man arrested after American University campus locked down

University police said a group of students reported that a man “brandished a weapon in their direction” inside of an AU shuttle bus at around 6 p.m. at Nebraska Avenue and Ward Circle. 

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was arrested on American University’s campus after a lockdown and an alert about a “dangerous subject” on Saturday.  

Police locked down campus and sent out an alert about a "dangerous subject,” advising students to go inside a secure location.

Shortly after, officials sent an update saying the suspect was in custody. 

Video shows a man being detained by D.C. police. News4 is working to confirm if that is the person in custody in connection to the alert.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

American UniversityWashington DC
