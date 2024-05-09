Goodbye carpet on Metro, oldest trains to be removed

If you ride the Metro, you may be familiar with the carpeted trains. These are the Metro’s oldest cars, which were introduced in 1983.

On Friday, the 2000-series trains will retire.

The trains were built to last approximately 40 years, according to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority news release. And while these trains have undergone updates and improvements, they've had four times the number of issues than the newer 7000-series trains, the statement said.

All 76 trains will be removed, but two of them will be saved for preservation.

Commuters boarding a 2000-series train during a 1987 snowstorm. Credit: WMATA.

“…We thank [the trains] for their faithful service over the years,” Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke said in a statement. “We recognize the rich history of these cars and they have certainly earned this well-deserved retirement,” he added.

Clarke said this decision will give riders a better experience.

Over the next few months, Metro will remove the cars' parts and hazardous materials.

In 2027, the transit agency plans to phase out the 3000-series trains, where they will also begin to introduce 256 new cars.

Metro will still have enough trains to accommodate current peak ridership, according to the release.