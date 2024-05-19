3 shot in Northeast DC

Three people were injured in a shooting in Northeast D.C. Sunday.

The victims were shot at 42nd Street and Edson Place, police said.

Officers found one man unconscious but breathing at the scene, police said.

The other victims were found about four miles away at 7th Street and Independence Avenue in Southeast.

Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 4200 block of Edson Pl., NE. Lookout for a possible white Nissan Sentra. DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911 W/ EVENT #I20240247672 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) May 19, 2024

Police are looking for a white Nissan Sentra.