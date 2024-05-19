gun violence

3 shot in Northeast DC

NBC Washington

Three people were injured in a shooting in Northeast D.C. Sunday.

The victims were shot at 42nd Street and Edson Place, police said.

Officers found one man unconscious but breathing at the scene, police said.

The other victims were found about four miles away at 7th Street and Independence Avenue in Southeast.

Police are looking for a white Nissan Sentra.

