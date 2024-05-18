One injured in Northwest DC shooting; police confirm officer involvement

A man was injured in a Northwest D.C. shooting on Saturday afternoon, in an incident that D.C. Police confirmed involved one of their officers.

D.C. Police confirmed that the officer was not shot, but was injured. Authorities also confirmed that the man was shot, but did not specify how. He was transported to a hospital for injuries.

No information about the severity of the injuries, or what led to the shooting, has yet been shared.

Witnesses heard several shots fired around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, in 2400 block of Virginia Ave NW near the Columbia Plaza Apartments. Those witnesses called 911.

Police cars were at the scene an hour later, at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh this page for updates.