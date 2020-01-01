-
President of the United States (D) D.C.
100% reporting
Joe Biden
77%62,069
President of the United States (D) Maryland
% reporting
Joe Biden
0%0
President of the United States (R) Maryland
56% reporting
Donald Trump
88%188,149
-
Bill Weld
12%24,714
D.C. Council Ward 2
100% reporting
Brooke Pinto
28%2,150
-
Patrick Kennedy
26%2,048
-
Jordan Grossman
20%1,562
-
Kishan Putta
10%760
John Fanning
7%526
Yilin Zhang
4%316
Jack Evans
4%293
Daniel Hernandez
1%98
D.C. Council Ward 4
100% reporting
Janeese George
54%7,926
-
Brandon Todd
44%6,386
Marlena Edwards
2%310
D.C. Council Ward 7
100% reporting
Vincent Gray
46%4,119
-
Veda Rasheed
23%2,048
-
Kelvin Brown
18%1,603
Anthony Green
12%1,058
Rebecca Morris
1%130
James Jennings
0%27
D.C. Council Ward 8
100% reporting
Trayon White
60%4,050
-
Mike Austin
27%1,801
Yaida Ford
8%525
Stuart Anderson
5%336
Maryland U.S. House District 1 (R)
34% reporting
Andy Harris
82%48,604
-
Jorge Delgado
18%10,942
Maryland U.S. House District 1 (D)
34% reporting
Allison Galbraith
41%14,756
-
Mia Mason
40%14,331
-
Jennifer Pingley
19%6,966
Maryland U.S. House District 2 (R)
% reporting
Scott Collier
0%0
-
Tim Fazenbaker
0%0
-
Rick Impallaria
0%0
Genevieve Morris
0%0
Johnny Ray Salling
0%0
Jim Simpson
0%0
Blaine Taylor
0%0
Maryland U.S. House District 2 (D)
% reporting
Michael Feldman
0%0
-
Jake Pretot
0%0
Dutch Ruppersberger
0%0
Maryland U.S. House District 3 (R)
% reporting
Charles Anthony
0%0
Pinkston Harris
0%0
Reba Hawkins
0%0
Joshua Morales
0%0
Rob Seyfferth
0%0
Maryland U.S. House District 3 (D)
% reporting
Joseph Ardito
0%0
-
John Rea
0%0
John Sarbanes
0%0
Maryland U.S. House District 4 (R)
48% reporting
George McDermott
59%7,716
-
Eric Loeb
21%2,784
-
Nnabu Eze
20%2,580
Maryland U.S. House District 4 (D)
48% reporting
Anthony Brown
84%56,733
-
Sheila Bryant
13%8,740
-
Kim Shelton
3%2,278
Maryland U.S. House District 5 (R)
% reporting
Bryan Cubero
0%0
Lee Havis
0%0
Kenneth Lee
0%0
Chris Palombi
0%0
Doug Sayers
0%0
Maryland U.S. House District 5 (D)
% reporting
William Devine
0%0
Vanessa Hoffman
0%0
Steny Hoyer
0%0
Briana Urbina
0%0
Mckayla Wilkes
0%0
Maryland U.S. House District 6 (R)
30% reporting
Neil Parrott
70%12,449
-
Kevin Caldwell
23%4,159
Chris Meyyur
6%1,129
Maryland U.S. House District 6 (D)
30% reporting
David Trone
81%9,814
-
Maxwell Bero
19%2,311
Maryland U.S. House District 7 (R)
26% reporting
Kimberly Klacik
71%10,903
-
Liz Matory
12%1,811
Ray Bly
6%858
William Newton
5%841
Brian Brown
5%738
M.J. Madwolf
2%282
Maryland U.S. House District 7 (D)
26% reporting
Kweisi Mfume
78%65,789
-
Maya Cummings
9%7,297
-
Jill Carter
7%6,161
-
Alicia Brown
1%858
Charles Stokes
1%654
Jay Jalisi
1%594
T. Dan Baker
1%583
Harry Spikes
1%510
Mark Gosnell
1%432
Darryl Gonzalez
0%235
Gary Schuman
0%224
Jeff Woodard
0%205
Michael Howard
0%173
Michael Davidson
0%170
Dan Hiegel
0%146
Charles Smith
0%115
Matko Chullin
0%105
Adrian Petrus
0%97
Maryland U.S. House District 8 (R)
% reporting
Gregory Coll
0%0
Bridgette Cooper
0%0
Nicholas Gladden
0%0
Patricia Rogers
0%0
Shelly Skolnick
0%0
Michael Yadeta
0%0
Maryland U.S. House District 8 (D)
% reporting
Marcia Morgan
0%0
Utam Paul
0%0
Jamie Raskin
0%0
Lih Young
0%0
Montgomery County Board of Education District 4
% reporting
Shebra Evans
0%0
Ehren Park Reynolds
0%0
Steve Solomon
0%0
Montgomery County Board of Education at-Large
% reporting
Mitra Ahadpour
0%0
Stephen Austin
0%0
Anil Chaudhry
0%0
Sunil Dasgupta
0%0
Paul Geller
0%0
Jay Guan
0%0
Lynne Harris
0%0
Collins Odongo
0%0
Dalbin Osorio
0%0
Cameron Rhode
0%0
Darwin Romero
0%0
Pavel Sukhobok
0%0
Lumpoange Thomas
0%0
Prince George’s County Board of Education District 4
% reporting
Shayla Adams-Stafford
0%0
Mohammed Ali
0%0
Trina Brown
0%0
Alethia Simmons
0%0
Bryan Swann
0%0
Prince George’s County Board of Education District 7
% reporting
Alexis Branch
0%0
Kenneth Harris
0%0
K. Alexander Wallace
0%0
