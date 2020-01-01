See all local elections

  • President of the United States (D) D.C.

    100% reporting

    • Joe Biden

      77%

      62,069

  • President of the United States (D) Maryland

    % reporting

    • Joe Biden

      0%

      0

  • President of the United States (R) Maryland

    56% reporting

    • Donald Trump

      88%

      188,149

    • Bill Weld

      12%

      24,714

  • D.C. Council Ward 2

    100% reporting

    • Brooke Pinto

      28%

      2,150

    • Patrick Kennedy

      26%

      2,048

    • Jordan Grossman

      20%

      1,562

    • Kishan Putta

      10%

      760

    • John Fanning

      7%

      526

    • Yilin Zhang

      4%

      316

    • Jack Evans

      4%

      293

    • Daniel Hernandez

      1%

      98

  • D.C. Council Ward 4

    100% reporting

    • Janeese George

      54%

      7,926

    • Brandon Todd

      44%

      6,386

    • Marlena Edwards

      2%

      310

  • D.C. Council Ward 7

    100% reporting

    • Vincent Gray

      46%

      4,119

    • Veda Rasheed

      23%

      2,048

    • Kelvin Brown

      18%

      1,603

    • Anthony Green

      12%

      1,058

    • Rebecca Morris

      1%

      130

    • James Jennings

      0%

      27

  • D.C. Council Ward 8

    100% reporting

    • Trayon White

      60%

      4,050

    • Mike Austin

      27%

      1,801

    • Yaida Ford

      8%

      525

    • Stuart Anderson

      5%

      336

  • Maryland U.S. House District 1 (R)

    34% reporting

    • Andy Harris

      82%

      48,604

    • Jorge Delgado

      18%

      10,942

  • Maryland U.S. House District 1 (D)

    34% reporting

    • Allison Galbraith

      41%

      14,756

    • Mia Mason

      40%

      14,331

    • Jennifer Pingley

      19%

      6,966

  • Maryland U.S. House District 2 (R)

    % reporting

    • Scott Collier

      0%

      0

    • Tim Fazenbaker

      0%

      0

    • Rick Impallaria

      0%

      0

    • Genevieve Morris

      0%

      0

    • Johnny Ray Salling

      0%

      0

    • Jim Simpson

      0%

      0

    • Blaine Taylor

      0%

      0

  • Maryland U.S. House District 2 (D)

    % reporting

    • Michael Feldman

      0%

      0

    • Jake Pretot

      0%

      0

    • Dutch Ruppersberger

      0%

      0

  • Maryland U.S. House District 3 (R)

    % reporting

    • Charles Anthony

      0%

      0

    • Pinkston Harris

      0%

      0

    • Reba Hawkins

      0%

      0

    • Joshua Morales

      0%

      0

    • Rob Seyfferth

      0%

      0

  • Maryland U.S. House District 3 (D)

    % reporting

    • Joseph Ardito

      0%

      0

    • John Rea

      0%

      0

    • John Sarbanes

      0%

      0

  • Maryland U.S. House District 4 (R)

    48% reporting

    • George McDermott

      59%

      7,716

    • Eric Loeb

      21%

      2,784

    • Nnabu Eze

      20%

      2,580

  • Maryland U.S. House District 4 (D)

    48% reporting

    • Anthony Brown

      84%

      56,733

    • Sheila Bryant

      13%

      8,740

    • Kim Shelton

      3%

      2,278

  • Maryland U.S. House District 5 (R)

    % reporting

    • Bryan Cubero

      0%

      0

    • Lee Havis

      0%

      0

    • Kenneth Lee

      0%

      0

    • Chris Palombi

      0%

      0

    • Doug Sayers

      0%

      0

  • Maryland U.S. House District 5 (D)

    % reporting

    • William Devine

      0%

      0

    • Vanessa Hoffman

      0%

      0

    • Steny Hoyer

      0%

      0

    • Briana Urbina

      0%

      0

    • Mckayla Wilkes

      0%

      0

  • Maryland U.S. House District 6 (R)

    30% reporting

    • Neil Parrott

      70%

      12,449

    • Kevin Caldwell

      23%

      4,159

    • Chris Meyyur

      6%

      1,129

  • Maryland U.S. House District 6 (D)

    30% reporting

    • David Trone

      81%

      9,814

    • Maxwell Bero

      19%

      2,311

  • Maryland U.S. House District 7 (R)

    26% reporting

    • Kimberly Klacik

      71%

      10,903

    • Liz Matory

      12%

      1,811

    • Ray Bly

      6%

      858

    • William Newton

      5%

      841

    • Brian Brown

      5%

      738

    • M.J. Madwolf

      2%

      282

  • Maryland U.S. House District 7 (D)

    26% reporting

    • Kweisi Mfume

      78%

      65,789

    • Maya Cummings

      9%

      7,297

    • Jill Carter

      7%

      6,161

    • Alicia Brown

      1%

      858

    • Charles Stokes

      1%

      654

    • Jay Jalisi

      1%

      594

    • T. Dan Baker

      1%

      583

    • Harry Spikes

      1%

      510

    • Mark Gosnell

      1%

      432

    • Darryl Gonzalez

      0%

      235

    • Gary Schuman

      0%

      224

    • Jeff Woodard

      0%

      205

    • Michael Howard

      0%

      173

    • Michael Davidson

      0%

      170

    • Dan Hiegel

      0%

      146

    • Charles Smith

      0%

      115

    • Matko Chullin

      0%

      105

    • Adrian Petrus

      0%

      97

  • Maryland U.S. House District 8 (R)

    % reporting

    • Gregory Coll

      0%

      0

    • Bridgette Cooper

      0%

      0

    • Nicholas Gladden

      0%

      0

    • Patricia Rogers

      0%

      0

    • Shelly Skolnick

      0%

      0

    • Michael Yadeta

      0%

      0

  • Maryland U.S. House District 8 (D)

    % reporting

    • Marcia Morgan

      0%

      0

    • Utam Paul

      0%

      0

    • Jamie Raskin

      0%

      0

    • Lih Young

      0%

      0

  • Montgomery County Board of Education District 4

    % reporting

    • Shebra Evans

      0%

      0

    • Ehren Park Reynolds

      0%

      0

    • Steve Solomon

      0%

      0

  • Montgomery County Board of Education at-Large

    % reporting

    • Mitra Ahadpour

      0%

      0

    • Stephen Austin

      0%

      0

    • Anil Chaudhry

      0%

      0

    • Sunil Dasgupta

      0%

      0

    • Paul Geller

      0%

      0

    • Jay Guan

      0%

      0

    • Lynne Harris

      0%

      0

    • Collins Odongo

      0%

      0

    • Dalbin Osorio

      0%

      0

    • Cameron Rhode

      0%

      0

    • Darwin Romero

      0%

      0

    • Pavel Sukhobok

      0%

      0

    • Lumpoange Thomas

      0%

      0

  • Prince George’s County Board of Education District 4

    % reporting

    • Shayla Adams-Stafford

      0%

      0

    • Mohammed Ali

      0%

      0

    • Trina Brown

      0%

      0

    • Alethia Simmons

      0%

      0

    • Bryan Swann

      0%

      0

  • Prince George’s County Board of Education District 7

    % reporting

    • Alexis Branch

      0%

      0

    • Kenneth Harris

      0%

      0

    • K. Alexander Wallace

      0%

      0
