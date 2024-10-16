Fighting fentanyl: What this powerful drug is taking from DC-area families

Fentanyl is a killer that’s infiltrated almost every community. While federal and D.C. officials recently reported that opioid deaths are down this year, fentanyl continues to be a driving force in overdose deaths, especially among young people.

The News4 I-Team and Telemundo 44 teamed up to investigate the crisis that has devastated communities in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

We looked at what families have lost, how schools are trying to save lives, how treatments for teens are still limited, the financial burden families face, the unique toll on the Hispanic community and the conversations you need to have with your kids.

RESOURCES

If you need help for a young person struggling with fentanyl use, many resources are available in the D.C. area and beyond. Go here for information on how to get help, from how to find a health care provider to how to get help paying for treatment.

STORIES

He never saw his diploma': How fentanyl is devastating DC-area families and schools A Northern Virginia family shares their story as families and schools across the D.C. area try to help young people struggling with drug use. Read story Teen opioid treatment options are still limited despite profound loss A Montgomery County mother found 42 drug treatment programs for her son. Here’s what families can face as they seek care. Read story Families face financial burden trying to save their kids from fentanyl A Maryland mother had to shut down her business as she sought drug treatment for her teen son. Others lose their homes. Coming Oct. 16 How fentanyl takes a unique toll on Hispanic youth amid trauma, barriers to care When immigrant families need help related to drug use, past trauma and barriers related to income and documentation can play a role. Coming Oct. 17 'Have the conversations': How to talk with your kids about fentanyl Teen drug problems are "an equal-opportunity evil" that "can happen to anybody." Here’s an addiction psychiatrist’s advice on how to help your kids. Coming Oct. 18

PREVIOUS COVERAGE