Early voting in Maryland: See dates, deadlines & more

Early voting in Maryland begins Thursday, Oct. 24.

During that week, you can vote at any early voting center in the jurisdiction where you live. Each voting center is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Here's a full list.

The last day for early voting is Thursday, Oct. 31.

The 2024 general election is Tuesday, Nov. 5. Polls will be open that day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. As long as you're in line by 8 p.m., you will be able to vote.

2024 Maryland voter registration info:

You can register to vote or apply for an absentee ballot online. The deadline to register to vote or update an existing registration for the upcoming election was Oct. 15 — however, you may still register after that date and vote using a provisional ballot.

If you think you're already registered but want to make sure, you can do that online here.

Same-day voter registration is also available.

Register during early voting by going to an early voting center and bring a document that proves where you live.

Register to vote on Election Day and bring a document that proves where you live.

Requesting a mail-in ballot in Maryland:

The deadline to request a ballot by mail is Oct. 29. Your request must be received by 8 p.m.

The deadline to request a ballot via the internet must be received by 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1 for a request sent in the mail, or by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1 for a request sent by fax or submitted online.

Here are your options for submitting your completed mail-in ballot:

Bring it to your local general registrar's office by 8 p.m. on Election Day (Tuesday, Nov. 5)

Bring it to a drop-off location. (Check the instructions provided in your mail-in ballot mailing for the locations.)

Return it by mail. Your filled-out ballot must be postmarked on or before Election Day (Tuesday, Nov. 5) and received by your general registrar's office by 10 a.m. on Nov. 15.

Maryland voter ID rules:

Voters can provide a valid form of ID or a copy of a government document that shows their name and address. These documents must be dated within three months of the election.

Here's a list of valid documents and IDs to bring.

Who's on the ballot in my area?

In addition to the presidential race, Maryland voters will be selecting their choice for one U.S. Senate seat and their U.S. House representative. If you're not sure what congressional district you live in, you can check on that here.

There are also many local races. Look up candidate lists for your jurisdiction here.

Election Day 2024:

You can find your Election Day polling place here.

