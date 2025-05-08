Catholic Church
Live Updates

Live updates: Conclave reconvenes after no pope elected on day 1

More than 130 Catholic cardinals on Thursday return to the Sistine Chapel to continue the secretive, centuries-old ritual to elect a successor to Pope Francis.

By NBC Staff

What to Know

  • Black smoke was seen pouring from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel last night, indicating a new pope had not been chosen on the first day of the papal conclave.
  • With no one securing the necessary two-thirds majority, or 89 votes, the cardinals retired for the night to the Vatican residences where they are being sequestered. They will reconvene Thursday morning.
  • One hundred thirty-three cardinal electors have gathered for the centuries-old secret voting ritual to elect a new pope to follow Pope Francis, who died April 21.
  • Smoke will rise from the Sistine Chapel after each round of voting. White smoke will rise from the chimney when a new pope is selected. If no pope is chosen, there will be black smoke.

The cardinals return Thursday to continue the search for a new pope. Follow along below for live updates.

This article tagged under:

Catholic Church
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us