Virginia primary early voting is underway: Key dates to know

Early voting is underway in Virginia's primary election, and the contest will set up what's to come in November.
Races on the primary ballot for statewide office are Democratic candidates for Attorney General and Lieutenant Governor. The Republican nominees have already been chosen in those races.
Some voters will also be casting ballots in the races for the Virginia House of Delegates.
You can find your polling place using Virginia's Citizen Portal.
We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily.
There won't be a primary for the Virginia governor's race because the Democratic and Republican primaries have already nominated their candidates. Current Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears is the Republican candidate, and former Rep. Abigail Spanberger is the Democratic candidate.
When is Virginia’s 2025 primary election? Key dates to know
- Friday, May 2, through Saturday, June 14: In-person early voting
- Tuesday, May 27: Deadline to update registration or register to vote in the primary (check your registration or register here, and find more info on registering here)
- Friday, June 6: Deadline to apply for a mail-in primary ballot (here's more information)
- Tuesday, June 17: Primary election day