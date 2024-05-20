Northwest DC

DC officer shot inside police station in Northwest DC, sources say

Someone walked into the Fourth District station on Georgia Avenue NW on Monday morning and opened fire, sources said

By NBC Washington Staff and Andrea Swalec

A D.C. police officer was shot and wounded inside a police station in Northwest D.C., law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation tell News4.

Someone walked into the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District station at 6001 Georgia Ave. NW shortly after noon on Monday and shot the officer, sources said.

The officer was seriously injured and was rushed to a hospital in a police cruiser.

Police are expected to provide info soon on the suspect they’re searching for.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.

