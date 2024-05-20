Ship that caused deadly Baltimore bridge collapse to be refloated and moved

The container ship that caused the deadly collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge is scheduled to be refloated on Monday and moved to a nearby marine terminal.

The Dali has remained at the collapse site since it lost power and crashed into one of the bridge’s supporting columns on March 26, killing six construction workers and snarling traffic into Baltimore Harbor. A 21-member crew remains on the boat.

High tide Monday morning is expected to bring the best conditions for crews to start refloating and transit work on the ship, according to a statement from the Key Bridge Response Unified Command.

Up to five tugboats will escort the Dali on its 2.5-mile path to the marine terminal, moving about 1 mile per hour. The work is expected to last at least 21 hours.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

However, the Dali didn't appear to be moving an hour after the scheduled start time. Officials are expected to announce when the ship is moving.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore was on site as crews worked on refloating the ship. In an appearance on "Meet the Press" on Sunday, Moore said the focus is on moving the ship quickly and on budget.

.@GovWesMoore is on site at Unified Command this morning to view the refloating of The Dali. pic.twitter.com/wbS2iXtLVp — Carter Elliott, IV (@CarterElliottIV) May 20, 2024

“Despite the fact that people said this could take six and nine months, I'm proud that we're on track, that by the end of May, we'll have that federal channel reopened,” Moore said.

Addressing concerns about the expense of moving the ship, Moore added: "The American people will be made whole on this."

Crews conducted a controlled demolition on May 13 to break down the largest remaining span of the collapsed bridge.

The Dali experienced four electrical blackouts within about 10 hours before leaving the Port of Baltimore for Sri Lanka and hitting the bridge, according to a preliminary report issued by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Weather permitting, the cargo ship Dali, which struck the Key Bridge and caused its collapse, will be moved back to the Port of Baltimore beginning Monday morning. News4's Mauricio Casillas reports.