Police search for 2-year-old missing from Prince George's County

Police are searching for a toddler who went missing from Prince George’s County on Saturday.

Two-year-old Yosiah Floyd was last seen at 9:00 p.m. in the 600 block of Audrey Lane in Oxon Hill, authorities said.

The boy is 2 feet tall and weighs 28 lbs, police said. He was last seen wearing dark pajamas, a black hoodie and sneakers.

More details about his disappearance were not provided.

Anyone with information should call 911.