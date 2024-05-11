Northern lights: When we could catch a rare glimpse in the DC area

An unusually strong solar storm hitting Earth produced stunning displays of color in the skies across the Northern Hemisphere early Saturday.

News4’s Mark Segraves photographed a colorful sky over the Chesapeake Bay.

In Davis, West Virginia, about 160 miles west of D.C., photos shared with News4 show the sky lit up with purple and green streaks.

Robert Kaufman (Credit: Robert Kaufman)

Another photographer sent colorful photos of the sky at Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia, about 215 miles southwest of D.C.

(Credit: Marty O.)

What to know about seeing the northern lights in DC, Maryland and Virginia

So when could we catch a glimpse of the northern lights closer to the D.C. metropolitan area?

Meteorologist Ryan Miller said there’s a chance after midnight late Saturday and early Sunday.

“There’s a chance this evening and overnight we could once again see some of those northern lights, after that rain and cloud activity gets out of here. Check out the sky to the north,” Miller said.

Why your phone may capture great photos of the northern lights

The best aurora views may come from phone cameras, which are better at capturing light than the naked eye, said Rob Steenburgh, a scientist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center.

Snap a picture of the sky and “there might be actually a nice little treat there for you,” said Mike Bettwy, operations chief for the prediction center.

Go here to learn more about the northern lights and NOAA’s rare severe geomagnetic storm warning.

