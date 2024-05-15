Family of slain Dunbar High student organizes peaceful protest against juvenile crime

The family of a slain high school student organized a peaceful protest about juvenile crime in D.C. after another student was injured inside the school recently when it was riddled with bullets.

Maurice Jackson, 16, was shot outside Dunbar High School in September after leaving the school. His mother, Brittney, says her family still has no answers about who killed her son.

“I didn’t expect my son to be gunned down in the middle of the street and for it to be on the news for the world to see,” she said.

Surveillance video shows Maurice walking on the sidewalk before being confronted by a group. A fight happened and a gun was pulled. Maurice is seen limping away.

After the school was shot up earlier this month, Maurice’s family was motivated to organize Wednesday night’s protest.

“It’s gotta be a better way,” Maurice’s mother said. “I can’t get my son back, you know, and I wish I could but I can’t.”

“We want the youth-on-youth violence to end, and basically what Brittney said, we need help,” said Maurice’s aunt.

Maurice’s family said they’re starting an organization to honor the 16-year-old with a goal of providing resources for young people and gun violence victims and their families.

Maurice’s loved ones planned to take the exact same route he took before he was shot and killed. They planned to have teddy bears and T-shirts in his honor at the protest.

“We want to keep his name alive and we want justice,” his mother said.

Police are offering $25,000 to anyone who has information about the case.