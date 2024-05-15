gun violence

Family of slain Dunbar High student organizes peaceful protest against juvenile crime

By Dominique Moody, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

The family of a slain high school student organized a peaceful protest about juvenile crime in D.C. after another student was injured inside the school recently when it was riddled with bullets.

Maurice Jackson, 16, was shot outside Dunbar High School in September after leaving the school. His mother, Brittney, says her family still has no answers about who killed her son.

Stream News4 now: Watch NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

“I didn’t expect my son to be gunned down in the middle of the street and for it to be on the news for the world to see,” she said.  

Surveillance video shows Maurice walking on the sidewalk before being confronted by a group. A fight happened and a gun was pulled. Maurice is seen limping away.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

After the school was shot up earlier this month, Maurice’s family was motivated to organize Wednesday night’s protest.  

“It’s gotta be a better way,” Maurice’s mother said. “I can’t get my son back, you know, and I wish I could but I can’t.”

“We want the youth-on-youth violence to end, and basically what Brittney said, we need help,” said Maurice’s aunt.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Labor unions 1 hour ago

Owners abruptly close Wydown cafes, deny it was because of impending unionization

News4 Rundown 2 hours ago

Biden, Trump agree to 2 debates: The News4 Rundown

Maurice’s family said they’re starting an organization to honor the 16-year-old with a goal of providing resources for young people and gun violence victims and their families.

Maurice’s loved ones planned to take the exact same route he took before he was shot and killed. They planned to have teddy bears and T-shirts in his honor at the protest.

“We want to keep his name alive and we want justice,” his mother said.

Police are offering $25,000 to anyone who has information about the case.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

gun violenceWashington DCcrime
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us