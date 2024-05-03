Student grazed by bullet when gunfire pierces window at DC's Dunbar High School

A student was grazed by a bullet inside Dunbar High School in Northwest D.C. on Friday morning after shots from an exchange of gunfire outside flew through a window, police say.

The student, a 17-year-old girl, received minor injuries and was taken to a hospital, police said at a news conference.

“She is totally fine and expected to make a full recovery," Asst. Chief Leslie Parsons said.

There is no active threat inside the school, police said. However, the school is on lockdown, DC Public Schools said.

“I want everyone to know that our students are secure and they are safe," Chief of Police Pamela Smith said.

Several bullets flew through windows at the school in what is “believed to be a classroom,” Parsons said.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the school at First and N streets NW, north of New York Avenue, at about 9:55 a.m.

MPD responded to the sounds of gunshots that occurred outside of Dunbar High School. There is NO active threat inside the school. Officers are on the scene investigating. Additional information forthcoming. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) May 3, 2024

According to preliminary information, police believe a driver went the wrong way in the 1200 block of Kirby Street NW, south of the school. About halfway down the block, someone opened fire, Parsons said. There was then an exchange of gunfire. The potential motive for the shooting was not immediately clear, Parsons said.

People were outdoors when the shooting occurred, he said. Anyone with information that could aid the investigation is asked to contact police.

The area around the school was shut down, and a large number of officers could be seen.

About 900 students were released to their parents.

An investigation is underway. No information on a suspect or any arrests was immediately released.

Bowser was at an upbeat event with children, marking the opening of the annual Flower Mart at Washington National Cathedral, when she received a call apparently notifying her of the shooting. Moments earlier, News4 video shows her talking with priests and a young bagpipe player, and riding a carousel.

It’s cold comfort for families and all D.C. residents, but crime in the District is down. The number of homicides is down 22% so far this year, compared to the same period last year. Assault with a dangerous weapon is down 31%. Total violent crime is down 25%.

Police said at about 11 a.m. that these streets were closed:

100-200 blocks of N Street NW between First Street and New Jersey Avenue

200 block of Morgan Street NW between New Jersey Avenue and Kirby Street

1200 block of Kirby Street NW between N Street and New York Avenue

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police.

